ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Books & Literature

Holiday books: Young adult

By Trisha Collopy, Star Tribune
Arizona Daily Sun
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the article'A Snake Falls to Earth' by Darcie Little Badger. (Levine Querido, $18.99.) In this Indigenous-influenced fantasy, 16-year-old Nina lives in south Texas, where a hostile neighbor and an impending hurricane put her family's hold on their land at risk. Oli, a cottonmouth person in the Reflecting World, is worried about his...

azdailysun.com

Comments / 0

Related
FOX 11 and 41

GREAT GIFTS FOR ADULTS AND CHILDREN—BOOKS ABOUT ANIMALS

I asked animal professionals online for their suggestions of books about pets and animals—for adults and for children—that would make great gifts this holiday season. They’ve included some exciting new books as well as some longtime favorites. Michelle Holland (United Kingdom) Inside A Dog’s Mind: Poppy’s Purpose....
PETS
locusmag.com

Booklist Best Adult Books of 2021

Booklist has announced its top adult books of 2021, with 10 categories including Arts & Literature, Fiction, and Genre Fiction. Titles and authors of genre interest follow. The Book of Form and Emptiness, Ruth Ozeki (Viking) Cloud Cuckoo Land, Anthony Doerr (Scribner) Harlem Shuffle, Colson Whitehead (Doubleday) The Love Songs...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
vpsfl.org

Adult Hybrid Book Club- "Winter Street"

The Adult Book Group will discuss Winter Street by Elin Hilderbrand. Kelley Quinn is the owner of Nantucket's Winter Street Inn and the proud father of four, all of them grown and living in varying states of disarray. Before the mulled cider is gone, the delightfully dysfunctional Quinn family will survive a love triangle, an unplanned pregnancy, a federal crime, a small house fire, many shots of whiskey, and endless rounds of Christmas caroling, in this heart-warming novel about coming home for the holidays.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

10 best gifts for book lovers

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Gifts any book lover will appreciate Shopping for a book lover? If you’ve already given plenty of books over the years, you might be looking for options that don’t simply contribute to their ever-growing library. For bibliophiles, reading is an immersive experience, so gifts that […]
BOOKS & LITERATURE
country1037fm.com

Star Of Legendary Sitcom Found Dead

One of the biggest and most successful sitcoms of the 1970s/80s was “Happy Days.” As was the case in those days, to capitalize on that success, “spinoff” shows were developed from the original. “Happy Days” spawned “Mork and Mindy” (making a star of Robin Williams) and “Laverne and Shirley.” Cindy Williams and Penny Marshall (pictured above) starred in this brilliant comedy of two, single girls in Milwaukee working at a brewery and navigating life. Cindy’s (Shirley) boyfriend on the show was a dancer/singer/boxer, “Carmine ‘The Big Ragu’ Ragusa.” He was played by Eddie Mekka.
CELEBRITIES
Vice

Hiker on ‘Verge of Death’ Recorded a Final Message

An Israeli hiker fell from a glacier in southern Argentina and lay injured and freezing, almost certain he was going to die. So he began to record his thoughts. In Hebrew, Eitan Shaked, who was hiking alone when he fell, admitted to making a mistake, said that he was in pain and that he was trying to be positive and hope for rescue. Then in English, he addresses those who might find his frozen body and his cellphone.
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cherie Dimaline
Person
Wab Kinew
arcamax.com

'Seinfeld' actor Lou Cutell dies at 91

Lou Cutell, a veteran actor whose career spanned several decades and included a memorable role on “Senfield,” died this week. He was 91. News of the actor’s passing was shared on Facebook by friend and actor Mark Furman. No cause of death was given. “After 91 years, and a great...
CELEBRITIES
Stereogum

Drakeo The Ruler Dead At 28

The influential LA rapper Drakeo The Ruler is dead. The Los Angeles Times reports that Drakeo, born Darrell Caldwell, was stabbed Saturday backstage at the Once Upon A Time In LA festival at Banc Of California Stadium in LA’s Exposition Park neighborhood, where he was set to perform. And now journalist Jeff Weiss, who has ceaselessly chronicled Drakeo’s music career and legal battles, has confirmed Drakeo’s death at age 28.
MUSIC
countryliving.com

The True Story Behind the Song 'White Christmas' Is Even Sadder Than Its Lyrics

With 50 million copies sold, not only is Bing Crosby's "White Christmas" the best-selling Christmas song of all time, it's also the best-selling single ever, according to Guinness World Records. This content is imported from YouTube. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you...
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#A Place For Us#The Reflecting World#Amulet Abrams#French#Natives#Himawari House#Nao#American#Japanese
Soaps In Depth

The Reason Why GENERAL HOSPITAL Told the Tragic Tale of Baby Liam’s Death

If Friday’s episode of GENERAL HOSPITAL left you in tears as tormented new parents Sasha and Brando made the heartbreaking decision to take their newborn son, Liam, off life support, then you weren’t the only one! The scenes were perfectly played by GH stars Sofia Mattsson and Johnny Wactor, who were tasked with bringing some heavy, distressing material to life as their characters come to terms with the fact that their little boy had suffered such severe brain damage that he would spend any life he had connected to machines.
TV & VIDEOS
Cosmopolitan

Your Weekly Tarot Card Reading, By Zodiac Sign

You don't need to know the difference between a three-card and a Celtic cross spread to get the most out of a tarot card reading. All you need: your Sun sign! Here's what I do: Shuffle my tarot deck and pull out the cards in order from Aries to Pisces, plus one general card for everyone so that you can get specific advice around your personality. Let’s go!
LIFESTYLE
Outsider.com

‘Yellowstone’: Rip Learns Major John Dutton Secret in Tonight’s Episode

Fans of the hit Paramount Network series “Yellowstone” could be in for a real doozy with tonight’s (Sunday) brand new season. A new teaser trailer for tonight’s episode dropped earlier today and has “Yellowstone” fans cranking up the excitement. A lot of action is packed into the 30-second clip and it appears we could be getting some answers to long-awaited questions. One of the most interesting moments in the trailer occurs at the very beginning. John Dutton and Rip Wheeler are traveling to an unknown location inside a “Yellowstone” vehicle. John informs Rip that he knows who tried to kill him as a concerned look overcomes Rip’s face. Fans of the show can’t wait to see how Rip reacts when he learns of who tried to kill his boss and future father-in-law. We wouldn’t want to be the bad guys in this situation with Rip on a trail of destruction.
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Books & Literature
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
South Korea
Country
Japan
Country
Singapore
Deadline

Kangol Kid Dies: UTFO Rapper Was 55

Kangol Kid, the rapper who was part of influential hip-hop group UTFO, died at a Long Island hospital on Saturday morning following a battle with colon cancer, his publicist Lion Lindwedel has confirmed to the New York Times. He was 55. Born in Brooklyn on August 10, 1966 as Shaun Shiller Fequiere, Kid rose to fame in the ’80s as part of the group otherwise known as Untouchable Force Organization, the other members of which were Doctor Ice, Educated Rapper and Mix Master Ice. Between 1985 and 1991, they released albums including UTFO, Skeezer Pleezer, Lethal, Doin’ It! and Bag It & Bone It, finding hits in such singles as “Roxanne, Roxanne” and “Ya Cold Wanna Be with Me.” Kid earned his moniker given his penchant for wearing Kangol hats—later striking a sponsorship deal with the company. Following his time with UTFO, he’d go on to write and produce for the rap group Whistle and other artists. Kangol Kid was also known for his efforts to raise breast cancer awareness through his charity, the Mama Luke Foundation, which led him to become the first rapper honored by the American Cancer Society in 2012. Plans for a memorial have not yet been disclosed.
CELEBRITIES
CBS San Francisco

Spider-Man Snaps Moribund Movie Theater Business Back to Life

ALAMEDA (KPIX) — The movie theater industry needed a hero in the pandemic and it appears it has found one in the latest Spider-Man film, “Spider-Man: No Way Home.” Industry experts projected the movie will surpass $150 million in ticket sales, which would be a pandemic opening-weekend record. “It is my second time watching the same movie, two days in a row. It’s really good,” said 12-year-old Zavin Price. “I give it, like, a 10 out of 10,” said Bezhan Niazi. For some, it was their first time in a theater during the pandemic. “No concerns at all. It’s good to be back,” said moviegoer Travis Frisch. “We’ve been vaccinated, boosted, tested recently. We’re not as concerned because we have been doing everything we can to stay safe,” said Angela Davis. Some theater owners worry the Omicron variant would hurt box office returns. “We’re seeing some sellout crowds. It’s been consistent all day today,” said Kyle Conner, who owns Alameda Theatre and Cineplex. “Very encouraging to see some activity like we’re seeing right now.” The National Association of Theatre Owners reported this year movie theaters are at about 40 percent of the business they recorded in 2019.
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy