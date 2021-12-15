ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UFC

‘Heartbroken’ Dustin Poirier hints at retirement following UFC 269 defeat

By Sarah Rendell
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NrB2s_0dNMm25O00

UFC fighter Dustin Poirier is contemplating retirement after losing the lightweight title bout to Charles Oliveira last Sunday.

Poirier was submitted in the third round of the UFC 269 main event, marking the second time the fighter has fallen short when trying to claim the belt, having already lost to Khabib Nurmagomedov in 2019.

Poirier, who twice defeated Conor McGregor , has told fans he doesn’t know where his career goes from here. He tweeted: “Not sure what’s next..”

The fighter spoke of his devastation after the fight: “I worked hard to get back here to fight for another world title. Got choked out again, I’m just heartbroken really..

“It just sucks. I knew I was gonna either come out here and be the world champion or fail daring greatly, sometimes this is what happens.

“That’s the fight game. I try not to sit up here at another press conference and cry in front of you guys, but I’m going to keep doing what I do.”

He continued that the defeat had ruined the dream end to a stunning year.

“It ruins the dream outcome that I had planned to forever be a world champion after tonight, but nah, the year isn’t ruined. It’s just an opportunity I had is ruined,” he said.

“That’s alright, it is what it is. I’ll look in the mirror like a man. I can do anything I put my mind to, I can fight for the belt and go on another streak. It’s just do I want to? That’s the question I have to look in the mirror and answer. Do I want to do go down the road again? That answer will come in next couple days or weeks.

“I just need to let this pass and see what’s next for me. If it’s in my heart and that’s what I want to do, I’ll be here again fighting for another world title.”

