ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Retail

Aldi announces pay rise for 28,000 staff to more than £10 an hour

By Simon Neville
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kwM4b_0dNMlkbm00

Aldi has announced plans to match discount rival Lidl in the amounts it pays staff.

The supermarket said store assistants will see their pay hit £10.10 an hour, or £11.55 for staff within the greater London area.

The new salaries will come in from February next year for 28,000 staff and Aldi pointed out it remains the only supermarket to offer paid breaks during shifts.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Q7blE_0dNMlkbm00

Bosses say the pay uplift will cost £34 million and exceeds the Living Wage Foundation’s recommended real living wage rates of £9.90 an hour nationally and £11.05 an hour inside the M25.

Chief executive Giles Hurley said: “The commitment and enthusiasm of our colleagues has driven our success over many years, particularly during the last 18 months.

“We want to ensure our colleagues are always fully rewarded for their amazing work.

“These new rates, together with the fact that we are the only supermarket to pay colleagues for breaks taken during their shifts, means we continue to offer the best pay in the supermarket sector.”

The move comes after Lidl announced last month pay rates for new shop floor workers will rise from £9.50 to £10.10 an hour outside London and from £10.85 to £11.30 in the capital from March next year.

Longer-serving Lidl staff will see their pay rates also rise to £11.40 and £12.25 outside and inside London respectively, depending on length of service.

Comments / 1

Related
The Independent

Food banks report drop in donations despite fearing busiest Christmas yet

Food banks across the country have warned they are experiencing a drop in donations despite bracing for what many fear will be their busiest Christmas to date.As rising inflation and energy costs, the removal of the universal credit uplift, and the continued impact of the coronavirus pandemic tightens the squeeze on household budgets, these increasingly vital community lifelines are also feeling the strain, The Independent has been told.In one new poll of 600 food banks and community causes, conducted by the donation platform Neighbourly, nearly 79 per cent reported witnessing a drop in donations in recent months.This is despite more...
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
The Independent

EU nationals kept in dark by DWP over why benefits were suspended, charity says

An EU citizen who has pleaded for answers for several months over why his benefits were suspended is feared to have been evicted just over a week before Christmas while he falls further into debt.Pietor – not his real name – said that he has had no choice but to borrow money after his Universal Credit (UC) payments were suspended in August with no specific reason given by the Department of Work and Pensions (DWP).The 31-year-old has lived in the UK since 2015 and has worked as a kitchen assistant. He was put on furlough at the beginning of the...
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Aldi
The Independent

More than 8,000 ambulance patients waiting over an hour for A&E handover

More than 8,000 patients waited longer than an hour to be handed over from ambulance teams to A&E staff at hospitals in England last week, new figures show.A total of 8,401 delays of more than 60 minutes were recorded across all acute trusts in the seven days to December 12, according to NHS England.This is up slightly from 8,211 in the previous week, and represents 10% of all ambulance arrivals.A further 11,102 patients waited between 30 and 60 minutes to be handed over, down slightly from 11,155 in the week to December 5.It means nearly a quarter (23%) of all...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Train passengers to be hit by largest fares rise in nine years

Britain’s train passengers will be hit with the largest fares rise in nearly a decade next year.The Department for Transport announced that ticket prices will rise by 3.8% from March 1.That is in line with July’s Retail Prices Index (RPI) measure of inflation.It will be the steepest increase since January 2013, according to figures from industry body the Rail Delivery Group (RDG).Capping rail fares in line with inflation while tying it to the July RPI strikes a fair balance, ensuring we can continue to invest record amounts into a more modern, reliable railwayRail minister Chris Heaton-HarrisThis year’s rise in fares...
TRAFFIC
The Independent

Hospital beds being closed due to staff Covid absences, says nurse in isolation

NHS workers are “demoralised” and staff shortages caused by Covid cases are now closing some hospital beds, a nurse in self-isolation has said.The nurse, who wishes to remain anonymous but works in Newcastle said staff have been redeployed to fill gaps in other departments at her hospital “for months” due to staff coronavirus cases, but the situation has “acutely” worsened in recent weeks.She is set to spend Christmas alone in isolation after testing positive herself.“I work in surgery and we’ve had to cover other surgical specialities and take on medicine patients too,” she told the PA news agency.“The staffing...
HEALTH SERVICES
The Independent

Covid Omicron news – live: Lockdown fears as London declares major incident and Cobra meeting to be held

A leading government adviser has warned a circuit-breaker lockdown may be needed before Christmas to stop the spread of the Omicron variant of coronavirus.Stephen Reicher, professor of social psychology at the University of St Andrews and member of the Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies (Sage), said it was clear Plan B measures alone would not be enough to stop the spiralling numbers of cases.Prof Reicher, who was speaking to Times Radio in a personal capacity, said the time to act was now.It comes amid reports officials have been drawing up draft plans for a two-week circuit-breaker lockdown after Christmas.The...
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
World
The Independent

Work from home guidelines UK: Current Government advice explained

Boris Johnson’s government is implementing its “Plan B” for dealing with the coronavirus pandemic, bringing back social restrictions in England to curb the spread of the new Omicron variant of the virus.Having previously hoped to press on with “Plan A” - encouraging the takeup of booster jabs - the prime minister’s hand was forced after a meeting of the government’s Covid operations committee last week in which the potential threat posed by the more transmissible new variant was laid bare.On Monday, the UK confirmed the first death from the new variant globally while health secretary Sajid Javid estimated that...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Circuit-breaker lockdown after Christmas would be too late, expert warns

The most effective way to stop the spread of the Omicron variant of coronavirus would be to have a circuit-breaker lockdown before Christmas, a leading Government adviser has said.Stephen Reicher professor of social psychology at the University of St Andrews and member of the Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies (Sage), said it was clear that Plan B measures alone would not be enough to stop the spiralling numbers of cases.Prof Reicher, who was speaking to Times Radio in a personal capacity, said the time to act was now.It comes amid reports officials have been drawing up draft plans for...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Restaurants anxious as omicron, high food costs take toll

While restaurants in the U.S. and United Kingdom are open without restrictions and often bustling, they are entering their second winter of the coronavirus pandemic anxious about what's ahead: They're squeezed by labor shortages and skyrocketing food costs and the omicron variant is looming. “I’m extremely worried. I’ve never felt like we were out of the woods,” said Caroline Glover, chef and owner of the restaurant Annette in the Denver suburb of Aurora.The rapid spread of omicron already is pummeling the industry in Britain and elsewhere, with restaurants, hotels and pubs reporting cancellations at the busiest and most lucrative...
RESTAURANTS
The Independent

Hundreds of vaccine supporters to promote booster jab across England

Hundreds of vaccine supporters will take to the streets of England’s major cities to promote taking the Covid-19 booster jab.Almost 900 people will hand out leaflets in popular areas such as Brighton Pier Liverpool One and King’s Cross every day until Christmas on behalf of NHS England They hope to spread awareness about the new Omicron coronavirus variant and to encourage every adult in the UK to get their vaccine booster injection before Christmas.An additional £22.5 million has also been provided by the Government to promote vaccination in the 60 local authorities with the lowest vaccine uptake.The Community Vaccines...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Rules ‘could be tightened after Christmas’ as Omicron cases surge

Tougher restrictions may reportedly soon be introduced in the face of the rapidly-spreading Omicron variant, after experts warned there are likely already hundreds of thousands of new infections every day.Stricter measures could be imposed after Boxing Day, according to a report in The Sun newspaper, which said the contingency plan had not yet been presented to ministers.It comes after scientific advisers to the Government said hospital admissions with the variant in the UK are “probably around one tenth of the true number” due to a lag in reporting.#OmicronVariant latest information 10,059 additional confirmed cases of the #Omicron variant of COVID-19...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Vaccine supporters to hand out leaflets to boost jab take-up in Christmas vaccine drive

A new Christmas vaccine campaign is to be launched on Sunday to encourage booster jab uptake in the run up to Christmas and the New Year, the Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities has announced.Almost 900 people will hand out leaflets in popular areas such as Brighton Pier, Liverpool One and King’s Cross every day until Christmas on behalf of NHS England.They hope to spread awareness about the new Omicron coronavirus variant and to encourage every adult in the UK to get the booster before Christmas.The drive includes an additional £22.5 million in funding for 60 local authorities...
PHARMACEUTICALS
The Independent

People in 40s urged to come forward for booster jab

People aged between 40 and 49 are being urged to come forward for their booster vaccine by the head of the HSE.Paul Reid said those in their 40s will be able to get boosters in vaccination centres, GPs and pharmacies from Sunday.Booster vaccinations for this age group had originally been intended to begin on December 27, but that has now been brought forward amid growing concerns about the spread of the Omicron variant of Covid-19.We're bringing forward the 40-49 ages for booster vaccines to now commence from tomorrow (Sunday 19th Dec). Please take the earliest opportunity to do so via...
WORLD
The Guardian

Call for young volunteers to help care for UK’s national parks

Kirsty Ferris started volunteering in the South Downs national park when she turned 18 and wanted to “give something back” while getting experience with practical outdoor work. Now 22 and running her own garden design business, she has spent hours coppicing trees, building fences, laying hedges, helping conserve...
LIFESTYLE
The Independent

Germany to tighten restrictions on travellers from UK

Germany is tightening restrictions on travel from the UK in an attempt to curb the spread of the Omicron variant, the country’s public health authority said on Saturday.From midnight on Sunday – or 11pm UK time – carriers such as airlines are banned from transporting British tourists to Germany.Only German citizens and residents, their partners and children, and transit passengers will be allowed to travel to the country from the UK.Germany has classified UK as area of variants of concern due to OmicronTravel rules change from 20 Dec:➡️ ban on carriage, exceptions e.g. German nationals/residents & transit➡️ Test pre-departure➡️ 14-day...
LIFESTYLE
The Independent

The Independent

386K+
Followers
143K+
Post
187M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy