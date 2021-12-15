ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Theater & Dance

Theatre Review: Quick-change comedy ‘Baskerville’ delights at Theatrical Outfit

By Manning Harris
Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown
Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wPlKk_0dNMliqK00

There’s still time to catch Theatrical Outfit’s production of Ken Ludwig’s “Baskerville: A Sherlock Holmes Mystery,” directed by Shannon Eubanks, which runs through Dec. 19.

Ludwig is one of the world’s most successful playwrights, with several hits on Broadway (and Tony Awards) and London’s West End (several Olivier Awards).

Sir Arthur Conan Doyle, creator of the world’s most famous detective, needs no introduction. “The Hound of the Baskervilles” (1902) is probably his best known story.

To celebrate the holidays, Theatrical Outfit wanted to bring us “a play that combines an adventurous spirit with dynamic theatricality, something the whole family could enjoy.” This the show does, for only five excellent actors play about 40 characters all by themselves.

John Keabler plays Sherlock Holmes, and Lala Cochran plays Dr. Watson. But they play other characters as well, and they are joined by Robin Bloodworth, Kathryn Tkel, and Gina Rickicki. These five offer a dazzling display of versatility and quick-change artistry. And more important, each has a keen comedy sense – a quality that one cannot teach.

In the play Holmes and Watson are investigating some strange goings-on in the British countryside: There are reports that a supernaturally large hound may have killed Sir Charles Baskerville, and of course the neighbors are terrified. But lest you be nervous about this tale, let me quickly assure you that “Baskerville” is, most definitely, a comedy.

The quick changes that these actors accomplish make the “Saturday Night Live” folks look like slowpokes. And many of these sleight of hand changes are done in full view of the audience; naturally, this only adds to the hilarity.

So we are presented with a zany evening where the plot is sort of forgettable, but the performances and the fun are not. Marie Quintero’s costumes are not only witty and attractive but almost mesmeric in that they seem to come and go at will. They’re almost a separate character in the play!

I must emphasize the talent, skill, and energy of the actors: These are professionals who make all their hijinks look easy; they are not. Their British accents are fine, honed to near perfection by dialect coach Elisa Carlson. Director Eubanks is to be commended for skillfully making two hours of mischief making fly by.

The Outfit has succeeded; while not a holiday show per se, “Baskerville” reveals an adventurous spirit of fun with an abundant sense of theatricality to boot.

Grab tickets for the final performances at theatricaloutfit.org .

The post Theatre Review: Quick-change comedy ‘Baskerville’ delights at Theatrical Outfit appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown .

Comments / 0

Related
attractionsmagazine.com

Theater Review: ‘The Prom’ is a musical comedy for everyone

“The Prom” is a touching musical comedy about a group of washed-up narcissistic Broadway stars who want to better their image. They decide to do this by helping a lesbian in small-town Indiana go to the prom that her close-minded community wishes to exclude her from. While there’s no...
ORLANDO, FL
Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown

Theatre Review: Alliance Theatre’s reimagined ‘A Christmas Carol’ should not be missed

For 31 seasons Alliance Theatre has entertained Atlanta with its lush, elaborate production of Charles Dickens’ classic tale “A Christmas Carol.” As we all know, Covid has cast its pale face on almost all aspects of society and human interaction. But rather than squash the Alliance (which Scrooge would enjoy), the intrepid theatre has pivoted: […] The post Theatre Review: Alliance Theatre’s reimagined ‘A Christmas Carol’ should not be missed appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
ATLANTA, GA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Arthur Conan Doyle
chicagotheatrereview.com

Chicago Theatre Review

Just when you think you’ve experienced every possible version of A Christmas Carol, David Cerda, that talented theatrical actor, singer, dancer, playwright, composer and lyricist, comes up with a new riff on the story. In this campy treatment of the Dickens classic, Scrooge is 1930’s movie queen, Joan Crawford. She’s filming a musical biopic of Jesus, in which she plays (what else?) the Virgin Mary. True to form, Joan’s not simply crabby and miserly; she’s working her cast and crew late on Christmas Eve and demands that everyone report to work early the following morning on Christmas Day.
CHICAGO, IL
SFGate

‘The Book of Dust: La Belle Sauvage’ Review: ‘His Dark Materials’ Prequel Is a Triumph of Theatrical Storytelling

At a moment of the highest possible tension, a character shoots a puppet. What makes that not just exciting, but truly extraordinary, is that you feel the entire audience shudder. “We’re not men of violence,” cries accidental hero Malcolm (Samuel Creasey). “We’re men of imagination.” And that’s precisely what’s at the heart of this thrill-ride of a production, now playing at London’s Bridge Theatre. In their adaptation of “The Book of Dust,” the first volume of Philip Pullman’s prequel to his “His Dark Materials” trilogy, playwright Bryony Lavery and director Nicholas Hytner attach jumper cables to the audience’s imagination.
MUSIC
saltlakemagazine.com

Review: ‘Elf The Musical’ at Pioneer Theatre Company

Christmas media can be a love-it-or-hate-it proposition—either you’re blasting Mariah Carey before Halloween is over or you cringe at all of the earnest merriness. Like it or not, though, we’re well into the most wonderful time of year, and Pioneer Theatre Company has a fun-for-the-whole-family idea for those unwilling to brave the cold (and crowds) to see the Christmas light-donned construction zone at Temple Square. Even if you’re not one to devour every Netflix holiday rom-com, PTC’s Elf The Musical is charming enough to unite Santa-believers and their parents, nostalgic millennials and anyone looking for an enjoyable, family-friendly musical. (In Utah, that’s pretty much everyone.)
THEATER & DANCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Comedy#The Outfit#Theatre Review#British
onstageblog.com

Review: 'This Wonderful Life' at Williamston Theatre

When it comes to holiday classics, the recipe for success tends to contain dollops of laughter and a sprinkling of joyful tears. Williamston’s “This Wonderful Life” by Steve Murray has just the right mix to make their production a welcome return to their theater. This marks the...
THEATER & DANCE
theleadernews.com

Theatre Suburbia to perform women-centric comedy

"The Wild Women of Winedale," a comedy that focuses on three women at crossroads in their lives, will be performed from Jan. 7-Feb. 5 at Theatre Suburbia, 5201 Mitchelldale St., Suite A-3. The play, written by Jessie Jones, Nicholas Hope and Jamie Wooten, is billed by Theatre Suburbia as "joyful...
HOUSTON, TX
mdtheatreguide.com

Theatre Review: ‘The Wizard of Oz’ at the British Players

“There’s no place like home,” and after a long, pandemic related hiatus, the British Players are thrilled to be back in their performance home, Kensington Town Hall, to present their first live show in almost two years. For those unfamiliar with the British Players, they are a theatre...
KENSINGTON, MD
onstageblog.com

Review: "A Christmas Carol" at the Ahmanson Theatre

The excitement was contagious, as the staff of the Center Theatre Group prepared for the reopening of the Ahmanson Theatre for “A CHRISTMAS CAROL”. They dropped off an envelope to every chair in the theatre before the doors opened to theatre patrons. Inside was a white card that read: TOGETHER AGAIN We’ve Missed You! Tonight’s Performance is Dedicated To You: The First To Return.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Performing Arts
NewsBreak
Theater & Dance
mdtheatreguide.com

Theatre Review: ‘Variations on Holidays’ by Rapid Lemon Productions

When one thinks of Christmas and the holidays, traditionally joyous thoughts of family get-togethers, presents, lovely dinners, and a festive electricity come to mind. “Traditionally” being the key word. Dr. Seuss was once quoted as saying “Christmas will always be as long as we stand heart to heart and hand in hand.” So, when I went to the show “Variations on Holidays” by Rapid Lemon Productions, I had hoped I would see some of those traditional ideas on display. However, just as the world seems precariously out of whack, the idea of anything traditional remaining intact implores us all to work in unison. “Variations” clearly had something quite different in mind.
BALTIMORE, MD
mdtheatreguide.com

Theatre Review: ‘The Christmas Angel’ at Creative Cauldron

Creative Cauldron’s new Bold Works for Intimate Musical Stages initiative continues with a new work, “The Christmas Angel,” by the stalwart creative team of Matt Connor and Stephen Gregory Smith. It’s a charming, gentle parable about what really matters, not just at the holidays, but always.
PERFORMING ARTS
bubbleblabber.com

English Dub Review: Maesetsu! Opening Act “Comedy!”;”Thrills!”

Mafuyu, Fubuki, Rin, and Nayuta are all big comedy fans, but they have a long way to go before they’re going to be able to compete professionally with their competition. When Mafuyu’s younger sister Manatsu needs them to step in as an act in her high school’s cultural festival, the girls volunteer with gusto! Their opening air band routine kills, but when Mafuyu tries an old impression gag, the audience doesn’t come along for the ride.
COMICS
Grand Island Independent

Listen for the comedy in this Kearney Community Theatre farce

KEARNEY — When it comes to comedy, Forrest Holobeck trusts the script and the director. “There are lots of secrets to comedy,” he said. “I guess the most important thing is to be true to the script. If people find it comical, that’s great. There are sight gags built into the play and Gillette is a big character; he’s larger than life so it’s easier to play him for the comedy.”
KEARNEY, NE
Cape Gazette

Holiday comedy show at Milton Theatre Dec. 17

Milton Theatre will present four top regional comedians for the Ho! Ho! Ho! Holiday Comedy show at 8 p.m., Friday, Dec. 17. Comics performing will be (l-r) Pat House, Sharon Simon, Ty Jamison and Keith Purnell. For more information, go to MiltonTheatre.com or call 302-684-3038 for assistance.
ENTERTAINMENT
Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown

Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown

Atlanta, GA
1000
Followers
877
Post
106K+
Views
ABOUT

Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown cover Atlanta, Brookhaven, Buckhead, Dunwoody and Sandy Springs. Subscribe to our newsletter at RoughDraftAtlanta.com

 https://reporternewspapers.net/

Comments / 0

Community Policy