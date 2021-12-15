ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Broward County, FL

New homes head to Broward County as available land shrinks

By Amber Randall, South Florida Sun-Sentinel
South Florida Sun Sentinel
South Florida Sun Sentinel
 3 days ago

A new home site is opening up in Broward County, sending some relief as buyers struggle to find homes in South Florida’s raging housing market.

The 86-home development, Cassia Estates, sits on 20 acres of land in Lauderdale Lakes near West Oakland Blvd and MLK Jr. Avenue, between the Turnpike and I-95, and is in the process of construction from developer PulteGroup.

Twenty-five homes in the development have already been sold after sales opened three months ago for those on a waiting list. Construction is almost complete on four of the residences.

Models of the homes opened last week for buyers to tour, but the development group is being strategic, not releasing the homes all at once, as supply chain issues have been making building more difficult.

The market and the price point

Homes will range from 3- to 5-bedrooms, have two-car garages and will come with floor plans ranging from 1,450 to 2,850 square feet. Prices for the homes will start in the low to mid $400,000s.

“There is very strong demand for homes at [this price],” said Brent Baker, Division President for PulteGroup in South Florida.

The group has been keen on redevelopment in their business model. The Cassia Estates site previously was home to a flea market. Other PulteGroup developments in Broward County have been built on closed golf courses or parking lots.

“It’s more common in Broward County, where you have more constraints on land, since the entire county is pretty much built out,” added Baker. “Single-family home construction in Broward County is still pretty rare.”

The price point falls in the range of their pricing for other home communities in Broward, but is on the more affordable side of the market, as homes prices are skyrocketing across the tri-county area.

Currently, the median sale price for a home in Broward County is about $489,000, a 17% increase from the year before, according to October numbers from the Broward, Palm Beaches & St. Lucie Realtors. Meanwhile, the median sale price of a home in Palm Beach County was $500,000, a 19% increase. For Miami Dade County, the median sale price of a home sat at $490,000, a 12% increase from the year before.

PulteGroup builds all over South Florida, with home developments currently in areas like Jupiter, Oakland Park and Palm Beach Gardens.

Their homes range in prices from the high $200s to over $1 million and their developments in Broward County range in price point from the mid $400s to the $600s.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
South Florida Sun Sentinel

As South Florida beachfront condos age, developers seek owners willing to sell out

For some South Florida condo dwellers, that tap on the shoulder could lead to the deal of a lifetime. The tri-county’s white hot real estate market is prompting developers to take stock of the region’s older beach front high-rises as potential buyout candidates for redevelopment. While not new, the trend has taken on greater importance as vacant land disappears and more out-of-state residents ...
FLORIDA STATE
South Florida Sun Sentinel

One person dead, two others wounded in shooting on I-95 in Broward County

One person is dead after a vehicle-to-vehicle shooting early Saturday morning on Interstate 95 North in northern Broward County, officials said. The Broward Sheriff’s Office said it responded, along with the Florida Highway Patrol, to a 911 call at about 1:30 a.m. regarding a shooting on I-95 between Sample Road and Southwest 10th Street. Officials said a person in one vehicle shot people in ...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Royal Caribbean cruise docks in Miami with 44 COVID cases

Dozens of passengers on Royal Caribbean’s Symphony of the Seas cruise ship tested positive for COVID-19 before returning to Miami after a weeklong Caribbean voyage, the cruise line confirmed Saturday. “Everyone who tested positive was asymptomatic, and we conscientiously monitored their health,” said Royal Caribbean spokeswoman Lyan Sierra-Caro. “Future itineraries are not impacted.” The ...
MIAMI, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

South Florida Sun Sentinel

21K+
Followers
4K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest headlines and information from Broward, Palm Beach and Miami-Dade counties including breaking news, weather, traffic, events, sports and more.

 http://tribunecontentagency.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy