Podcast: Can the Dolphins beat the Jets to move to 7-7, keep pace in AFC playoff race?

Here’s a look at how the Miami Dolphins (6-7) and New York Jets (3-10) match up in six key areas ahead of Sunday’s Week 13 game at Hard Rock Stadium (1 p.m., CBS):. When the Dolphins run: The Dolphins could be without their top three running backs as Myles Gaskin, Salvon Ahmed and Phillip Lindsay are all in league COVID protocols. Miami is prepared to not allow their potential absences alter their game plan. Averaging 28 rushing attempts over the five-game winning streak, the Dolphins want to maintain a commitment to the run and balance in the run-pass-option offense.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO