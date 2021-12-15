ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Podcast: Can the Dolphins beat the Jets to move to 7-7, keep pace in AFC playoff race?

By Daniel Oyefusi
Miami Herald
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Dolphins are back from their bye week and looking forward to Sunday’s matchup against the New York Jets, but it’s hard not to shift your gaze to what’s happening around...

dolphinstalk.com

TuAmigos Podcast: Dolphins COVID Situation and Dolphins-Jets Preview

In this week’s TuAmigos Podcast which is part of the DolphinsTalk.com Podcast Network, Jorge is flying solo as he talks about the COVID situation that is affecting the Dolphins this week as they head into Sunday’s game vs the Jets. Jorge also previews the Dolphins-Jets game. All of this and more on today’s TuAmigos Podcast which is part of the DolphinsTalk.com Podcast Network.
Denver Post

Who has the edge? Dolphins (6-7) vs. Jets (3-10)

Here’s a look at how the Miami Dolphins (6-7) and New York Jets (3-10) match up in six key areas ahead of Sunday’s Week 13 game at Hard Rock Stadium (1 p.m., CBS):. When the Dolphins run: The Dolphins could be without their top three running backs as Myles Gaskin, Salvon Ahmed and Phillip Lindsay are all in league COVID protocols. Miami is prepared to not allow their potential absences alter their game plan. Averaging 28 rushing attempts over the five-game winning streak, the Dolphins want to maintain a commitment to the run and balance in the run-pass-option offense.
CBS Sports

Jets vs. Dolphins how to watch: TV, NFL live stream, odds, pick as Miami looks to stay alive in playoff race

The Miami Dolphins are 13th in the conference standings, yet sit just one game out of the final playoff spot in the crazy AFC wild card standings. Miami has won five in a row, rebounding from a 1-7 start to emerge into playoff contention. The Dolphins have some work to do coming out of the bye week, but they are in the hunt for the final wild card spot in the conference.
Yardbarker

Dolphins Make More Moves Before Jets Game

There was all sorts of news involving the Miami Dolphins on Saturday, some of it positive, some of it negative, and some yet to be determined. Maybe the most eye-catching involved rookie second-round pick Jevon Holland being taken off the Reserve/COVID-19 list. But Holland was added to the injury report with a non-injury illness and listed as questionable.
Miami Herald

Dolphins activate one star rookie from COVID list, but another will miss game vs. Jets

Dolphins safety Jevon Holland was activated from the reserve/COVID-19 list Saturday and is eligible to play in Sunday’s home game against the New York Jets. The team listed Holland as questionable with a non-injury related illness. Holland was sidelined by coronavirus protocols on Monday, one of six Dolphins in the past week-plus to land on the list amid a league-wide surge in coronavirus cases.
iheart.com

Wife Of Former NFL Quarterback Arrested For Grand Theft

The wife of former UCLA standout and NFL quarterback Cade McNown was arrested in connection to accusations that she stole "hundreds of thousands of dollars in designer goods" from her boss, philanthropist Sydney Holland, according to TMZ. Local law enforcement confirmed Christina McNown was charged with four counts of felony...
FanSided

3 college programs crazy enough to hire Urban Meyer

After a disastrous and ugly exit from the Jacksonville Jaguars, there may be some college programs crazy enough to hire him. The Jacksonville Jaguars were always taking a risk in hiring Urban Meyer as their head coach, considering his exits from his previous college football gigs. There were many that were skeptical that Meyer would last more than a year in the NFL. Sure enough, Meyer did not even last a full season.
The Spun

Jaguars Legend Knows Who Next Head Coach Should Be

Late Wednesday night – or early Thursday morning depending on your definition – the Jacksonville Jaguars finally made a decision on Urban Meyer. Earlier this week, allegations emerged suggesting players and assistant coaches in Jacksonville had enough of Meyer. Yesterday, former Jaguars kicker Josh Lambo accused Meyer of kicking him during practice.
