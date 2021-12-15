Canadian Pacific's Megadeal for Kansas City Southern Is Done... Sorta

Canadian Pacific Railway announced Tuesday morning it has closed its acquisition of Kansas City Southern. Shareholders of the Kansas City-based railroad operator approved the $31 billion deal on Friday. The merger will create a railway system connecting Canada, the U.S. and Mexico, giving the joint company well over 20,000 miles of tracks. As one business transaction wrapped up, another one took a step forward. The U.S. Supreme Court asked the Biden administration whether it should hear Bayer’s bid to dismiss claims that its Roundup weedkiller causes cancer. A ruling in favor could prevent Bayer from having to pay out billions of dollars in damages for thousands of cases tied to the weedkiller the company acquired in its 2018 purchase of Creve Coeur-based Monsanto. And, as Missouri eyes heavier reliance on electric vehicles in the future, energy experts in the state are weighing how to efficiently expand charging infrastructure. A report from the Missouri Energy Initiative says the state will need to add 8,000 charging ports by 2030, but expansion into rural areas that have fewer electric vehicles has proven particularly challenging.

KANSAS CITY, MO ・ 4 DAYS AGO