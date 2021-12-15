ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Canadian Pacific's Megadeal for Kansas City Southern Is Done... Sorta

By Lou Whiteman
Motley Fool
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCanadian Pacific has closed the stock and cash portion of its deal for Kansas City Southern, but the target isn't yet owned by Canadian Pacific. Instead, Kansas City Southern will operate at arm's length in a voting trust until the deal is approved by U.S. regulators. The structure creates...

