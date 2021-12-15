ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Apple’s anticlimactic 2021 was all too predictable

By Jason Snell
Macworld
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleApple’s 2021 was one that was… good, but not surprising. After a dramatic 2020 where a global pandemic raged and yet Apple shipped a new iPhone redesign and entirely new processor architecture, 2021 was about settling in. The pandemic undoubtedly delayed some developments from 2021 into 2022, but Apple’s 2021 was...

www.macworld.com

Comments / 0

Related
Macworld

Apple Music Voice is a small step toward an iPhone-less future

With just weeks to go before the end of 2021, Apple has released iOS 15.2 with a new Apple Music tier that’s half the price of the Individual plan and still doesn’t have ads. There’s a catch though: It’s voice only. That means you’ll need to use Siri...
TECHNOLOGY
BGR.com

AirPods Pro 2: What to expect from Apple’s next high-end buds

The standard AirPods are great headphones, but those that want a tighter fit and premium features like noise cancellation have turned to the AirPods Pro. The AirPods Pro headphones are a little more expensive than the standard buds, but for many they’re worth the money. Soon, however, Apple will launch a second-generation model — tentatively called the AirPods Pro 2. Of course, naming in Apple-land is fluid. The headphones may end up being called the AirPods Pro second-generation. Or, maybe they’ll just keep the AirPods Pro name and simply replace the old ones. Regardless, however, rumors indicate that they could be an...
ELECTRONICS
SPY

Price Drop: Apple iMac Computers Are $300 Off Today Only

Amazon is always dropping major deals on everything from home goods to tech gadgets, fitness equipment and kitchen appliances. As deal experts, we’re constantly scouring the web for the best discounts and passing the savings onto you, the reader. That’s why, when we came across a 2020 Apple iMac desktop computer for $300 off its original price, we jumped on it. 2020 Apple iMac $1099.00 $799.00 Buy: 2020 Apple iMac Desktop Computer $1,049.99    Right now you can save nearly 30% on Apple’s 21.5-inch desktop monitor complete with a 1920×1080 resolution display and a dual-core Intel Core i5 processor. It’s built super slim, with 8 gigabytes of RAM and 256 gigabytes of SSD storage as well. It’s a great computer for working from home, sharing amongst the whole family or gifting to your dad who loves nothing more than money saved. Plus, it arrives before Christmas. Don’t miss out — order now! Buy: 2020 Apple iMac Desktop Computer $1,049.99   
COMPUTERS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Apple Pencil#Apple Macbook Air#Silicon Chip#Mac
Macworld

Macworld podcast: Apple’s greatest hits and misses of 2021

It’s been another big year for Apple. And on this episode of the Macworld Podcast, we talk about the Apple events and product announcements that left an impression on us. It’s our favorite Apple releases of 2021, coming up on the podcast!. This is episode 772 with Jason...
BUSINESS
Macworld

5 ways Apple will make the MacBook Air exciting again in 2022

It’s been over a year since the M1 MacBook Air made its impressive debut, and it’s still a great laptop. But for all of the incredible advantages Apple silicon afforded, Apple didn’t really change much about the MacBook Air. But reports say that’s going to change. Apple is rumored to have big plans for its cheapest laptop, plans that could make the MacBook Air better than it’s ever been. Here’s are five big ways Apple could change the next MacBook Air and bring a huge dose of excitement to its entry-level notebook.
COMPUTERS
Macworld

How ProRes unlocks the power of Apple silicon on the Mac

Apple’s new MacBook Pro has garnished what seems to be endless praise for its high performance, power efficiency, and impressive battery life, thanks to the M1 System on a Chip. Apple benefits from tight integration of the software and hardware, which results in optimizations that achieve performance that is traditionally only possible with a brute force approach to hardware.
CELL PHONES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Intel
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Iphone
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Economy
Macworld

Apple reportedly wants to make its own wireless chips for the iPhone

It’s no secret that Apple is looking to design its own wireless chips, ending its reliance on companies like Qualcomm, Broadcom, and Skyworks. Two years ago, Apple bought most of Intel’s smartphone modem business to give it a jumpstart on IP, patents, and engineering talent. Now, according to a report from Bloomberg, Apple is opening an office in southern California in an attempt to recruit talent from Broadcom and Skyworks.
CELL PHONES
idownloadblog.com

Apple Watch screen too dim? Here’s how to make it brighter

Your Apple Watch display was perfectly fine and bright, but suddenly it got considerably darker. If you find yourself in this situation, here are eight solutions to fix your Apple Watch dim screen and make it brighter. These fixes apply to all models, including Apple Watch Series 7, Series 6,...
ELECTRONICS
Creative Bloq

Is the new 2021 Apple MacBook Pro too good to be true?

Here at Creative Bloq, we are very fortunate to come into close contact with a lot of the latest tech aimed at creatives. The majority of it is impressive, not only from a technical point-of-view, but genuinely looks to offer artists and designers an optimised workflow and more pleasurable working experience. However, it's not often that we come across hardware and technology that stops us in our tracks, and makes us genuinely excited for the creative industry. But now is one of those moments.
COMPUTERS
Macworld

Apple’s controversial iCloud Photos CSAM scanning scrubbed from site

Earlier this year, Apple announced a new system designed to catch potential CSAM (Child Sexual Abuse Material) by scanning iPhone users’ photos. After an instant uproar, Apple delayed the system until later in 2021, and now it seems like it might not arrive for a while longer, if at all.
CELL PHONES
Macworld

Apple may be making standalone 4K monitors to match the iMac

If there’s one gaping hole in Apple’s lineup, it’s a standalone display that doesn’t cost $4,999 (without a stand). But according to a new rumor, that might change in 2022. We’ve heard previous rumors that Apple is working on a display to go with its M1...
TECHNOLOGY
9to5Mac

Apple quietly removes all references to CSAM scanning

Apple’s website references to CSAM scanning have been quietly removed by the company in the past few days. The company’s child safety microsite previously described the company’s plans for scanning iPhones for Child Sexual Abuse Materials, alongside the Communication Safety in Messages feature, and warnings when someone searches for CSAM. However, the section on CSAM scanning has now been removed …
INTERNET
Benzinga

A Look Into Apple's Debt

Shares of Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) moved higher by 19.74% in the past three months. Before having a look at the importance of debt, let us look at how much debt Apple has. Based on Apple's balance sheet as of October 29, 2021, long-term debt is at $109.11 billion and current debt is at $15.61 billion, amounting to $124.72 billion in total debt. Adjusted for $34.94 billion in cash-equivalents, the company's net debt is at $89.78 billion.
STOCKS
Macworld

Display rumors point to new iMac, AR headset, folding iPhone

With 2021 coming to a close, all eyes are turning to Apple’s 2022 release schedule. While we’ve previously heard from Mark Gurman and Ming-Chi Kuo, a new report looks solely at Apple’s display ambitions and what that could mean for the next 12 months—and beyond. Ross...
TECHNOLOGY
Apple Insider

Apple brings back mask requirement to all U.S. Apple Stores

AppleInsider is supported by its audience and may earn commission as an Amazon Associate and affiliate partner on qualifying purchases. These affiliate partnerships do not influence our editorial content. — Apple is reinstating a requirement for customers to wear masks when visiting an Apple Store in the United States, due to a rise in cases ofCOVID-19.
BUSINESS
Macworld

macOS Monterey 12.1 is now available with SharePlay, Apple Music Voice Plan, Digital Legacy and more

Apple on Monday released macOS Monterey 12.1, a major update to macOS. The update is 2.36GB and requires a system restart upon installation. The marquee feature of version 12.1 is SharePlay, Apple’s FaceTime feature that allows users to share media. For example, a FaceTime group call can watch an Apple TV show or listen to Apple Music together. SharePlay was revealed at WWDC this past June, and Apple in August decided to push back its release. It was made available on iPhone and iPad in iOS/iPadOS 15.1.
COMPUTERS

Comments / 0

Community Policy