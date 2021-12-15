Palmer Johnson motor yacht Griffin for sale

The 30 metre Moonen motor yacht Livadia, listed for sale by Arcon Yachts in Monaco, has been sold in an in-house deal. Built in steel and aluminium by Dutch yard Moonen to Lloyd's class and MCA compliant, she has naval architecture by Diana Yacht Design and an exterior by Rene van der Velden with delivery in 2010 and a refit in 2014. A beach house style interior by Art-Line accommodates eight guests in four cabins consisting of a master suite, VIP suite and two twins, all with entertainment centres and en-suite bathrooms enhanced by underfloor heating. In addition, there are quarters for four crew in two cabins with their own dedicated crew mess and galley.

BOATS & WATERCRAFTS ・ 8 DAYS AGO