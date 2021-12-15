Palmer Johnson motor yacht Griffin for sale

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cover picture for the articleThe 41.45 metre Palmer Johnson motor yacht Griffin has been listed for sale by Tom Barnes at Bluewater. Built in aluminium by Palmer Johnson to Lloyds class and designed by Nuvolari Lenard, she was delivered in 2012 and is a great combination of high...

Sanlorenzo motor yacht Majola for sale

The 32 metre Sanlorenzo motor yacht Majola has been listed for sale by David Legrand at Fraser. Built in GRP by Italian yard Sanlorenzo to a design by Zuccon International Project, who also designed the interiors, she was delivered in 2020 as an SL 102 Asymmetric model. This model eliminates the port-side corridor while retaining the one on the starboard side, allowing for a full-height window overlooking the sea on one side, and a saloon opening onto a balcony on the other.
boatinternational.com

Westport motor yacht Book Ends for sale

The 34.14 metre Westport motor yacht Book Ends has been listed for sale by Thom Conboy and Chris Collins at Denison Yachting. Launched in 2020 by American shipyard Westport Yachts, the yacht is hull number 62 in the yard’s popular Westport 112 series, of which over 60 units have been sold.
boatinternational.com

49m Trinity motor yacht Zoom Zoom Zoom sold

The 49.1 metre Trinity motor yacht Zoom Zoom Zoom, listed for sale by Kevin Merrigan and Kristen Klein at Northrop & Johnson, has been sold with the buyer introduced by Mark Parker of HMY Yacht Sales. Zoom Zoom Zoom was built in aluminium by US superyacht yard Trinity Yachts to...
boatinternational.com

Broward motor yacht Miss Christine sold

The 37.8 metre Broward motor yacht Miss Christine has been sold in-house at RJC Yacht Sales with the seller represented by Mike Strassel and the buyer introduced by Bob Cury. Built in aluminium by US yard Broward Marine to ABS class and delivered in 2007 as a Broward 120’ model, she has modern interior styling by Evan K Marshall and high gloss cherry wood joinery by Genesis Design in Italy. Accommodation is for 10 guests in five cabins consisting of a main deck master suite, VIP suite, two doubles and a twin, all with entertainment centres and en suite bathroom facilities. In addition, there are quarters for six crewmembers.
55m Feadship motor yacht Samax offered for sale

The 55.02 metre Feadship motor yacht Samax has been listed for sale by Y.CO. Delivered in 1996, Samax was commissioned for one of the Princes of Brunei and has remained under the same ownership since 2000. A steel hull and aluminium superstructure has been designed by British designer Andrew Winch and came together at Dutch shipyard Feadship.
Comar sailing yacht Shadow for sale

The 31 metre Comar sailing yacht Shadow has been listed for sale by James Hall and Mark Van Gelderen at TWW Yachts. Built in carbon fibre by Italian yard Comar to a design by A. Vallicelli & Co., she was delivered in 2011 as the flagship of the yard and has had the same owner since new.
50m new-build Benetti motor yacht B.Now for sale

The 49.9 metre Benetti new-build motor yacht B.Now has been listed for sale by Burgess. To be built in steel and aluminium to RINA class by Italian yard Benetti and designed by RWD, delivery is set for 2023 as one of the yard's B.Now series. Accommodation for 12 guests is in six cabins including a full beam master suite on the main deck with a fixed all-weather sea balcony. In addition, crew quarters will sleep 12 members of staff, ensuring a 50/50 guest/staff ratio.
Dominator motor yacht Curfew sold

The 29.1 metre Dominator motor yacht Curfew, listed for sale by Jose Arana at 1 Ocean Yachts, has been sold with the buyer introduced by Nicholas Cardoza of Merle Wood & Associates. Built in GRP by Italian yard Dominator to a design by Team for Design, she was delivered in...
Second in-build ISA GT45 motor yacht sold

The second hull of the 44.3 metre GT45 series from Italian yard ISA Yachts has been sold by Simon Goldsworthy at Edmiston & Company. Currently under construction in steel and aluminium to a design by Team For Design - Enrico Gobbi, the yacht is due for delivery in summer 2022. RINA classed and MCA compliant, accommodation on board is for 10 guests in five large cabins, including a luxurious full-beam main deck master suite complete with a balcony and private access to the bow sunbathing area.
Moonen motor yacht Livadia sold

The 30 metre Moonen motor yacht Livadia, listed for sale by Arcon Yachts in Monaco, has been sold in an in-house deal. Built in steel and aluminium by Dutch yard Moonen to Lloyd's class and MCA compliant, she has naval architecture by Diana Yacht Design and an exterior by Rene van der Velden with delivery in 2010 and a refit in 2014. A beach house style interior by Art-Line accommodates eight guests in four cabins consisting of a master suite, VIP suite and two twins, all with entertainment centres and en-suite bathrooms enhanced by underfloor heating. In addition, there are quarters for four crew in two cabins with their own dedicated crew mess and galley.
49m Christensen motor yacht Chasseur sold

The 49 metre Christensen motor yacht Chasseur has been sold in-house by Wes Sanford and Sean Doyle at Northrop & Johnson. Built in GRP by US yard Christensen to an in-house design, Chasseur was delivered in 2016, receiving the prestigious Judges’ Special Award for Achievement at the World Superyacht Awards 2017.
Classic Souters motor yacht Sea Lady II listed for sale

The 41.6 metre Souters motor yacht Sea Lady II has been listed for sale by Giulio Riggio at Fraser in Palma. Built in aluminium by British yard WA Souter & Son to a design by Don Shead, Sea Lady II was delivered in 1986 and most recently refitted in 2016. A bright interior features whitewashed oak panelling with two saloons, a formal dining room and accommodation for 10 guests and eight crew.
46m CRN motor yacht Eight sold

The 46 metre CRN motor yacht Eight, listed for sale by Pierre Vezilier at IYC, has been sold with the buyer introduced by Inigo Nicholson Yachts. Built in steel and aluminium by Italian yard CRN to a design by Nuvolari Lenard, Eight was delivered in 2005 with a comprehensive rebuild in 2015/2017. Accommodation is for up to 11 guests in five cabins laid out as a main deck master suite, two VIP suites a double and a twin with a Pullman berth. All guest cabins have entertainment centres and en suite bathroom facilities while the crew quarters sleep 10 staff.
50m Feadship motor yacht Hanikon sold

The 49.99 metre Feadship motor yacht Hanikon, jointly listed for sale by Cecil Wright & Partners and IYC, has been sold with the buyer introduced by Max Bulley of Y.CO. Hanikon was built in steel and aluminium by Dutch yard Feadship with exterior styling and interior design by Terence Disdale and delivered in 2004 with a refit in 2017 in an understated contemporary style by HB Design.
Maritimo M75 Flybridge Motor Yacht

At the tail end of a banner year, Maritimo announces plans to build the M75 Flybridge Motor Yacht. Maritimo has been running at WOT this year with a record number of new launches and boats sold. At the Ft. Lauderdale show alone, the company sold 30-plus new boats. With demand being white-hot you may expect the builder to throttle back new model development to neutral for a time.
Sunseeker motor yacht Lady M sold

The 40 metre Sunseeker motor yacht Lady M listed for sale by West Nautical, has been sold with the buyer introduced by Matt Palmer of Sunseeker France. Built in GRP by the British yard Sunseeker International, she was delivered in 2018 as a Sunseeker 131 model. She comfortably accommodates 10 guests across five cabins. The full beam master suite is forward on the main deck and benefits from near floor to ceiling windows. On the lower deck are two generous VIP doubles and two twins that convert into doubles, all with full en suite bathroom facilities. She also sleeps eight crew.
31m CRN superyacht BIM listed for sale

The 31 metre CRN superyacht BIM has been listed for sale with Juan Andrade of SuperYachtsMonaco. Built in GRP by Italian yard CRN to a design by Zuccon International Project, the yacht was delivered in 2003 as a Navetta 30 model with a full refit in 2014. Accommodation is for 12 guests in five cabins comprising a full-beam master suite, two VIP suites and two twins, each with a Pullman berth, and all cabins have en suite bathroom facilities.
Moonen Yachts reveals renderings of the first Moonen 110

Dutch shipyard Moonen Yachts has released new renderings of the first hull in its 34 metre Moonen 110 motor yacht series, known as YN202. It comes after the hull was turned in October 2021 at Talsma Shipyards in Friesland. The yacht is due for delivery in March 2023 and is currently available for sale.
Hatteras motor yacht Obsession sold

The 24.32 metre Hatteras motor yacht Obsession has been sold with both buyer and seller represented by Jeff Stanley at Gilman Yachts. Built in GRP by US yard Hatteras, she was delivered in 2012 as an 80’ enclosed flybridge model. The interior features high gloss African mahogany joinery, granite counter tops, custom furniture, designer fabrics and rich leathers. Accommodation is for eight guests in four cabins consisting of a full beam master suite with a king sized bed and three doubles with queen sized beds. All guest cabins have entertainment centres, Samsung television screens and en-suite bathroom facilities while the crew quarters sleep three staff.
60m new-build Amels motor yacht Project Snow sold

The fourth hull of the Amels 60 metre series of motor yachts, Project Snow, has been sold with the seller represented by Kurt Bosshardt and Patrick Hopkins of Denison Yachting and the buyer introduced by Tassos Papantoniou of Torrance Yachts. Construction will be in steel and aluminium by Dutch yard...
