ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wichita, KS

Silver Alert: Police looking for missing 69-year-old Wichita woman

By Ryan Newton
KSN News
KSN News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0m1IME_0dNMk2Ie00

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Wichita Police Department needs help locating a missing 69-year-old woman.

Shirley R. Vaughn was last seen in the area of north Wichita. She is 5 feet 2 inches tall, 185 pounds, gray hair, brown eyes, glasses and unknown clothing description.

She was last seen in the area of north Wichita, near 21st and Oliver around 1 p.m. Tuesday. She frequents local Walmarts and drives a 1998 red Chevrolet Cavalier, disabled tag 26652, pictured below.

If you see her please call 911.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSN-TV.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
KSN News

Person injured when car and train collide in north Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — One person has serious injuries after a car and a train collided near 21st and Broadway in north Wichita. Shortly before noon, the call came in of a person pinned in a vehicle at 22nd and Broadway. Rescuers were able to get the victim out, and that person is now being […]
WICHITA, KS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Wichita, KS
Crime & Safety
City
Wichita, KS
Wichita, KS
Sports
Local
Kansas Sports
Local
Kansas Crime & Safety
KSN News

Eureka alumni help a classmate who lost herd in Wednesday’s fire

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Dickerson family in Paradise, Kansas, are cattle producers. They suffered devastating losses to their herd in Wednesday’s severe weather event, but former classmates have banded together to provide relief.  Eureka High School alumni Dana Mills and Troy Richardson started brainstorming ways to help the Dickerson’s the moment they got the […]
EUREKA, KS
KSN News

$60K worth of catalytic converters found in Joplin home

JOPLIN, Mo. — Authorities found nearly 100 catalytic converters at a Joplin residence … but they say this isn’t the first time for the home. Earlier this week on Tuesday, detectives with PD arrived at 419 N. Walnut Avenue in reference to ongoing catalytic converter thefts. At the location, authorities recovered 98 catalytic converters with […]
JOPLIN, MO
KSN News

Wichita woman sentenced after pointing gun at two officers

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A Wichita woman has been sentenced after she pointed a gun at two officers earlier this year. Before the woman was sentenced on Wednesday, her attorney told the judge that his client was high on methamphetamine and heroin at the time of the incident. On Thursday, Jennifer Miller, 53, was sentenced […]
WICHITA, KS
KSN News

Woman killed in crash in Haskell County on Wednesday

HASKELL COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – The Kansas Highway Patrol said one woman was killed in a crash on Wednesday in Haskell County. It happened just before 1 p.m. on U.S. 83 and County Road 230. A 2014 GMC Terrain was stopped in the roadway. The patrol said a semi didn’t see the truck and rear-ended […]
HASKELL COUNTY, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Weather#Silver Alert#Ksnw#Walmarts#Nexstar Media Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Chevrolet
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Sports
KSN News

Kansas woman gives back, even as her own property is threatened

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Kansas communities are banding together to help each other after wildfires swept across the Plains this week. One Kansas woman found time to give back, even though the flames threatened her own home. Some of the worst damage is around the Russell and Osborne county line, between Paradise and Natoma. “We […]
KANSAS STATE
KSN News

Significant bus damage in Russell and Salina areas

RUSSELL, Kan. (KSNW) — Powerful wind storms tore through the state of Kansas on Wednesday causing power outages, fires, and other damage across the Plains, including a large amount of damage done to school buses in the area. Russell USD 407 announced on social media Wednesday afternoon that they would not be running buses due […]
KANSAS STATE
KSN News

Severe winds damage traffic signs throughout Kansas

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — High winds that blew across Kansas on Wednesday have left many traffic signs damaged or missing; this includes stop and other regulatory signs. The Kansas Department of Transportation asks that drivers be extra alert while driving due to the sign damage. They say signs are missing in south-central, northwest and southwest […]
KANSAS STATE
KSN News

Cities across northwest Kansas evacuated due to fires

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Cities across northwest Kansas have been evacuated due to fires stemming from windstorms that have been covering the state on Wednesday. Cities include Natoma, located in Osborne County, Waldo, Paradise and Fariport, located in Russell County and Rooks County. John Fletcher, the county administrator for Russell County tells KSN that they […]
KANSAS STATE
KSN News

Rate of coronavirus deaths in Kansas down since last week

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The coronavirus continues to be linked to deaths in Kansas. State health officials say COVID-19 is to blame for 14 more Kansas deaths, bringing the state’s death toll to 6,909. Since last Saturday, the KDHE reported 79 deaths, 21 lower than the previous week. Since Wednesday, the Kansas Department of Health […]
KANSAS STATE
KSN News

Wildfires fueled by high wind destroy homes, kill cattle in Kansas

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Wind wasn’t the only thing Kansas was dealing with on Wednesday. Several towns and counties in northwest and northcentral Kansas had to battle wildfires. At least a dozen homes burned, and KSN knows of at least three people being hospitalized. Fires were reported in Sheridan, Trego, Ellis, Russell, Osborne and Rooks […]
KANSAS STATE
KSN News

KSN News

6K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

We tell local Kansas news & weather stories covering Wichita but also points beyond, like Great Bend, Garden City, Dodge City, Salina and Western Kansas.

 https://www.ksn.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy