Silver Alert: Police looking for missing 69-year-old Wichita woman
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Wichita Police Department needs help locating a missing 69-year-old woman.
Shirley R. Vaughn was last seen in the area of north Wichita. She is 5 feet 2 inches tall, 185 pounds, gray hair, brown eyes, glasses and unknown clothing description.
She was last seen in the area of north Wichita, near 21st and Oliver around 1 p.m. Tuesday. She frequents local Walmarts and drives a 1998 red Chevrolet Cavalier, disabled tag 26652, pictured below.
If you see her please call 911.
