Man tried to help woman who was struck, killed by car on way to church

By Typhani Gray
 3 days ago

MOBILE, Ala. ( WKRG ) — Mobile Police confirmed a 91-year-old woman died after she and her 93-year-old husband were struck by a car Sunday evening .

The woman, who Mobile Police have identified as Mary J. Jackson, was pronounced dead on the scene. Her husband was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Dru Teague says he was on his way to mass when heard the entire collision occur.

Teague says he didn’t think twice to help.

“I turned around and that’s when I saw the woman on the ground in the street,” said Teague. “I had to go in the middle of the road, stop traffic… I picked her up and took her in the grass and checked her pulse and at that point that’s when I knew that she was not alive.”

According to Mobile Police, the driver stopped, and no charges have been filed.

Little Flower Catholic Church member Elisa McCracken says the intersection of Government Street and Little Flower Avenue has always been a concern.

McCracken says she has reached she’s reached out to law enforcement and city leaders in the past, concerned about the safety of this stretch of road.

“I’ve talked to city council people, I’ve talked to the Mayor’s office, I’ve talked to the police department, I’ve talked to the traffic department… it’s been over a year,” said McCracken. “If it took that sacrifice for something to actually happen then I guess that’s great but somebody lost their lives in an area they knew there was a traffic problem.”

As MPD continues to investigate this tragedy, the man who stepped in to help says, he just hopes this won’t happen to anyone else.

“Maybe setting up a new traffic light. I mean little things that can make the difference between someone losing their life or even getting injured,” said Teague.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to CBS 42.

