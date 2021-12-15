ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Middle East

The Hyatt Centric Brand Debuts in the Middle East

ftnnews.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHyatt Hotels Corporation announced today the opening of Hyatt Centric Jumeirah Dubai, marking the lifestyle brand’s debut in the Middle East. The seven-story property is set to become a social hub in the La Mer district, featuring 173 sophisticated guestrooms, including 27 spacious deluxe rooms and suites, designed to reflect the...

ftnnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
businesstraveller.com

Ascott to debut Lyf brand in Europe

Serviced residence and hotel operator Ascott is bringing its Lyf co-living brand to Europe, with a property set to open in Paris in 2024. Lyf launched in 2016, and opened its first property in Singapore in 2019. Pronounced “Life” and standing for “Live your freedom”, the brand is targeting “next-generation travellers”, offering a community-based experience with managers known as “Lyf Guards”.
WORLD
Hotel Online

Hyatt Signs With Al Mirqab Tourist Company LLC to Debut Andaz Brand in Qatar

CHICAGO, IL – December 14, 2021 – Hyatt Hotels Corporation (NYSE: H) announced today that a Hyatt affiliate has entered into a management agreement with Al Mirqab Tourist Company LLC to debut the Andaz brand in Qatar. The 318-guestroom Andaz Doha is expected to open in fall 2022, at the same time football fans around the world will turn their eyes to Qatar. The hotel will mark the fourth Hyatt hotel in the country.
LIFESTYLE
TravelDailyNews.com

Hyatt unveils plans to further expand its luxury brand portfolio globally

CHICAGO – Hyatt Hotels Corporation unveiled, at the internationally renowned luxury travel trade show ILTM Cannes, plans for seven new luxury hotels and resorts throughout Europe and the Middle East, in addition to 24 previously announced luxury hotels within Hyatt’s luxury portfolio globally that are slated to open by 2023. These hotels are expected to further bolster Hyatt’s portfolio of luxury brand offerings in key growth markets.
INDUSTRY
ftnnews.com

Nobu Announces 4th Spanish Hotel and Restaurant

Nobu Hospitality, the global lifestyle brand founded by Nobu Matsuhisa, Robert De Niro, and Meir Teper, announces its fourth Spanish hotel and restaurant – Nobu Hotel and Restaurant San Sebastián. As the capital of Gipuzkoa, this is a city with the most Michelin stars per square meter than...
LIFESTYLE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Middle East#Hyatt Hotels Corporation#Hyatt Centric#Arab#The Etihad Museum#Uae
TravelPulse

Hyatt Centric Buckhead Atlanta Hotel Makes Opening Debut

WHY IT RATES: The new property will boast an array of stellar amenities in close proximity to Atlanta's top cultural and entertainment attractions.—Patrick Clarke, TravelPulse Senior Writer. Hyatt Centric Buckhead Atlanta, a lifestyle hotel located along the edge of Lenox Square, has officially opened its doors. This 15-story hotel...
LIFESTYLE
cntraveler.com

This Music Festival in the Middle East is Worth Traveling For

There’s nothing quite like the experience of going to a music festival. You’re standing in a crowd surrounded by friends and strangers and relishing in the universal language that connects people from all over the world. After months of watching virtual gigs and streaming music online, live music has finally returned. Venues are re-opening, musicians are hitting the roads again, and jet setters are packing their bags at the first chance to see their favorite musical artists play in cities near and far. There’s no better way to celebrate the return of live music—and the return of travel—than with Saudi’s biggest music festival of the year, Soundstorm MDL Beast.
TRAVEL
Seekingalpha.com

FAT Brands continues Middle East expansion with 10-store Libya deal

FAT Brands (NASDAQ:FAT) announces a new deal to enter Libya with 10 new franchised restaurants. The expansion comes on the heels of expansion plans in United Arab Emirates, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Qatar, and Kuwait. “The Middle East is an important growth area for FAT Brands,” said CEO Andy...
INDUSTRY
ftnnews.com

Swiss-Belhotel Opens 5-star Property in New Zealand

Swiss-Belhotel International expands its portfolio in New Zealand by opening a 5-star premium boutique hotel. Swiss-Belboutique Napier is the first internationally branded hotel in the city and will help to place the attractive art-deco destination of Napier on the world markets. Offering one of the most spacious rooms and enticing...
ARTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Place
Dubai
NewsBreak
Middle East
ftnnews.com

9 New Preferred Hotels & Resorts Opening in 2022

Preferred Hotels & Resorts, the world’s largest independent hotel brand, announces nine new launches for 2022 that it will welcome into its global portfolio of unique hotels, resorts, and residences. From a contemporary ski resort on the slopes of Utah to a national landmark turned luxury design hotel in...
LIFESTYLE
blooloop.com

IAAPA reveals line-up for Middle East Summit

IAAPA, the global association for the attractions industry, will host its next exclusive Middle East conference in February next year. The regional team representing Europe, the Middle East and Africa, IAAPA EMEA, will be hosting a multi-day conference in Dubai between 21 – 23 February 2022. Next year’s event...
WORLD
businesstraveller.com

Hyatt announces two new Middle East properties

Hyatt has announced two new Middle East properties – one in Qatar and one in Saudi Arabia. Andaz Doha (pictured) will open in late 2022 – a 318-room property with stunning sea views, located in the prestigious West Bay area of Doha. Providing “elevated sensory experiences and unscripted service”, Andaz Doha will invite today’s luxury travellers to “immerse themselves into Qatar’s culture and capture the true essence of the surrounding destination”.
MIDDLE EAST
businesstraveller.com

Hilton debuts Home 2 Suites brand in China

Hilton has debuted its extended-stay Home 2 Suites brand in Asia Pacific, with a property in the Chinese city of Shenzhen. Home 2 Suites by Hilton Shenzhen Bao’an is located in the Bao’an district, and offers convenient access to major transport hubs. The Home 2 Suites brand was...
ECONOMY
The Independent

10 of the best boutique hotels in Budapest for style, location and value for money

With its thermal baths, ruin bars and complex history, Budapest is a city that will keep you stimulated. Although the Hungarian capital continues to grow in popularity, you don’t have to succumb to the crowds when you can retreat to your hotel.Whether it’s a baroque townhouse on Castle Hill or an urban sanctuary in downtown Pest, Budapest has a range of great boutique hotels.The best boutique hotels in Budapest are:Best for music lovers: Aria Hotel, Booking.comBest for breakfast: Hotel Moments, Booking.comBest for foodies: Baltazár, Booking.comBest for elegance: Prestige Hotel, Booking.comBest for history: Pest-Buda, Booking.comBest for art lovers: Brody House, seabass-hyperboloid-63yt.squarespace.comBest...
LIFESTYLE
gtspirit.com

Cavallino Classic Middle East 2021

Cavallino Classic is a place where Ferrari enthusiasts and owners come together to celebrate with relish the greatest cars to ever come from Maranello. It all started with the Cavallino maganize back in the late 70s, culminating to a culture of love for Ferrari guided by originality and pureness. Decades later, the event tours different locations in the world and for the final show of 2021 UAE was the center stage.
MOTORSPORTS
ftnnews.com

Noble Acquires Portfolio of Marriott, Hilton, and Hyatt Branded Hotels

Noble Investment Group announced a number of hotel acquisitions. These newly built hotels are in strong growth markets, which provide a highly resilient and diverse mix of business and leisure demand generators. The acquisitions are the Residence Inn by Marriott Charlottesville Downtown, Hyatt House Tallahassee Capitol | University, and the...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
Interior Design

Gensler Spotlight: Asia Pacific Middle East

When Vietnamese telecom giant Viettel Group asked Gensler Singapore to create an iconic headquarters, its executives envisioned a tower visible across the capital. But site restrictions limited the height, so design director Carlos Gerhard came up with a creative alternative: an oval structure that would symbolize the future of Vietnam.
VISUAL ART
Hotel Online

Hyatt Centric Buckhead Atlanta Appoints Female Leadership Team

ATLANTA, GA – December 13, 2021 –Hyatt Centric Buckhead Atlanta, scheduled to open later this month, is pleased to announce the appointment of its leadership team. Kristi Cotten-Morris has been named general manager and will be responsible for overseeing all hotel operations and staff training of the new, locally inspired hotel. Yajaira Torres has been named director of sales and marketing and will establish strategic accounts and foster partner relationships to drive occupancy, maximize revenue, and elevate the hotel’s profile in key markets. With a combined four decades of experience in the hospitality industry, Cotten-Morris and Torres will lead the Hyatt Centric Buckhead Atlanta team in all aspects of pre-opening efforts, including team training and development, and beyond. Their efforts will seek to guide the property to become a sought-after lifestyle experience in Buckhead while also working to amplify the Hyatt Centric brand in Atlanta.
ATLANTA, GA
Hotel Online

Hotel La Compañía Set to Open Spring 2022 as the First Central American Hotel in The Unbound Collection by Hyatt Brand

CASCO ANTIGUO, Panama – December 16, 2021 – Marking the completion of a meticulous seven-year restoration project, Hotel La Compañía will officially open its doors spring of 2022. Located in Casco Antiguo, the city’s treasured historic district, this unique property will be the first Central American hotel in The Unbound Collection by Hyatt portfolio. To celebrate the announcement of its opening, the luxury boutique hotel is now accepting reservations and offering an exclusive grand opening rate.
LIFESTYLE
Atlanta Magazine

Hugh Acheson brings Montreal-style steakhouse Mount Royal to Buckhead’s new Hyatt Centric hotel

Known for farm fresh restaurants Empire State South and Five & Ten, chef Hugh Acheson has turned his attention to hotel restaurants in recent years, opening By George in the Candler Hotel in 2019 and now-defunct Archie’s in the Omni at the Battery in 2018. Tonight, he’ll quietly launch his first Buckhead restaurant, a Montreal-style steakhouse called Mount Royal, in the Hyatt Centric. Rooftop lounge Spaceman will follow in the new year.
RESTAURANTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy