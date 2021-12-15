The Hyatt Centric Brand Debuts in the Middle East

ATLANTA, GA – December 13, 2021 –Hyatt Centric Buckhead Atlanta, scheduled to open later this month, is pleased to announce the appointment of its leadership team. Kristi Cotten-Morris has been named general manager and will be responsible for overseeing all hotel operations and staff training of the new, locally inspired hotel. Yajaira Torres has been named director of sales and marketing and will establish strategic accounts and foster partner relationships to drive occupancy, maximize revenue, and elevate the hotel’s profile in key markets. With a combined four decades of experience in the hospitality industry, Cotten-Morris and Torres will lead the Hyatt Centric Buckhead Atlanta team in all aspects of pre-opening efforts, including team training and development, and beyond. Their efforts will seek to guide the property to become a sought-after lifestyle experience in Buckhead while also working to amplify the Hyatt Centric brand in Atlanta.

