Will Apple Hit a $3 Trillion Market Cap in 2022?

Investor favorite FAAMG stocks may be ideal investment bets now because they can hedge current market volatility to a degree. Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) is the most valuable FAAMG stock, with the largest market capitalization of all companies globally. Microsoft (MSFT) is one of the largest software companies in the world, with robust growth opportunities. But which of these stocks is a better buy now? Read more to find out.Although the COVID-19 omicron variant is expected to be less lethal and disruptive than previously anticipated, the markets are still highly volatile. The potential of a COVID-19 resurgence exacerbating the current supply chain crisis is making investors anxious. Indeed, the CBOE Volatility Index has surged 10.6% over the past five days.

STOCKS ・ 3 DAYS AGO