North London grime vet Scorcher, has returned with a new album, The Drama, which is his first solo project since 2014’s 1 of 1. With over 15 years in the music scene (and stints as an actor in shows like Top Boy and films like The Intent), Scorcher has teased fans with a couple of singles over the last year (“Cookies”, “8+1”), but now he’s back with a full project, one that sees him firmly reinstate his renowned pen game, bouncing flows and charismatic energy that has allowed him to keep his spot in and amongst the greats.

MUSIC ・ 12 DAYS AGO