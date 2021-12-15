ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Letter: Put the blame for issues exactly where it belongs

Buffalo News
 3 days ago

The buzzword these days is inflation, rising wages and rising prices. U.S. oil producers act as if they are threatened with jail time if they don’t raise gas prices in order to comply with the “law” of supply and demand. They sell their oil abroad, which cuts supply at home, so...

Wadena Pioneer Journal

Your letters: We must put a stop to human-caused warming

Our children's future is being decided in Washington DC right now; Congress will decide whether it will be a good one, or not…. My Baby Boomer generation caused over 50% of all carbon pollution since 1990 and our global temperature has increased 1.1 degrees C. Without change our children will see global temperature increases of 1.5 degrees by 2029, 2.0 degrees by 2048 and 3.6 degrees by 2100.
ADVOCACY
Standard-Examiner

Letter: Put money where your mouths is

I think Mr. Stephen Harris (LETTERS TO THE EDITOR, Nov. 27-28) is right on about our Reps in congress! I also think Reps who voted against Biden’s Infrastructure bill should refuse any money being sent to Utah! Reps Moore, Owens, Curtis and Stewart say the bill will ad to the deficit yet they voted for ex president Trumps tax cut for the rich which increased our debt about Three trillion dollars! Let these four reps show they are serious about the country’s debt and send Utah’s share back to the treasury! I think they will show they are all mouth and no backbone and want to accept the money! I also think Senator Lee should show his true self and support sending the money back also! I think this would show the voters how serious they are about lowering our debt! I look forward to hearing from these five gentleman why they voted against the bill and are sending the money back! And when this happens I am sure I will also see pigs fly! Thank you!
CONGRESS & COURTS
Bangor Daily News

Letter: Put Build Back Better in context of defense budget

Letters submitted by BDN readers are verified by BDN Opinion Page staff. Send your letters to letters@bangordailynews.com. Within days the U.S. Senate could authorize giving $778 billion to the military for our obscenely bloated “defense” budget. This is $25 billion more than President Joe Biden and the Pentagon requested, and that was $13 billion more than even former President Donald Trump requested for the military in his last budget, and more than that of the next 10 militarized nations combined! And it’s four times the size of the Build Back Better bill, which comes to roughly $175 billion in its first year, and (unlike the military bill!) is paid for with new taxes on corporations and wealthy CEOs.
BANGOR, ME
Pantagraph

LETTER: Many bear blame in bill's delay

Last month I read a Pantagraph opinion article written by Mike Matejka discussing the recent infrastructure bill passed into law. He laments that the bill took too long to pass and points fingers at certain Republican lawmakers opposed to it. I agree that it was a long time in coming...
CONGRESS & COURTS
chronicle99.com

Stimulus Updates: Federal Government To Conclude The Stimulus Programs By March 2022.

The COVID-19 pandemic affected the economic situations of millions of individuals across the US. The Federal Reserve introduced stimulus programs to provide financial support to the sufferers. The stimulus checks had a significant impact on the lives of citizens and the capital flow of several small and large businesses. The stimulus program will conclude three months into 2022. The families have not recovered from the wrath of the pandemic; several states have extended the relief programs for the residents. Marca reports that the Federal government has decided to follow the footsteps of the states and provide an extension in the stimulus programs.
BUSINESS
Daily Mail

DOJ investigating claim that Ashley Biden's 'Trump fan' housemate sold her diary to Project Veritas during a bitter custody dispute so they could extort an interview before the election

The Justice Department is investigating whether a Trump-supporting woman who took over Ashley Biden's room in a Florida rental house sold her diary to Project Veritas. And whether the right-wing group Project Veritas tried to extort an interview with now President Joe Biden during the final weeks of the 2020 campaign, using the diary as leverage.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Daily Mail

'There needs to be a quick and devastating take down': Emails show how Fauci and head of NIH worked to discredit three experts who penned the Great Barrington Declaration which called for an end to lockdowns

Dr. Anthony Fauci and the head of the National Institute of Health (NIH) colluded on a way to discredit an alternative plan to deal with COVID from a group of experts, released emails reveal. The emails, some of which were tweeted out on Saturday by Phil Magness, senior research faculty...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Business Insider

Rep. Steve Scalise and 15 other Republicans lay out their plan to use controversies over the teaching of race and gender in schools to beat Democrats in 2022

Insider interviews with Republicans show they're sharpening attacks on education culture wars. Their messaging pits Democrats, teachers unions, and the Justice Department against parents. They see "parental involvement" in schools as a winning issue for Republicans in 2022. House Minority Whip Steve Scalise looks at the angst from parents at...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Business Insider

The Biden administration won't require insurance companies to pay people back for COVID tests bought ahead of the holidays

Americans who buy over-the-counter COVID test kits aren't guaranteed to get reimbursed. The Biden administration's mandate for private insurers to reimburse such tests isn't in effect yet. The requirement also won't be retroactive and will not cover the costs of past tests purchased. At-home COVID-19 test kits are flying off...
PUBLIC HEALTH
americanmilitarynews.com

China creating ‘brain-control weapons’ and weaponizing biotech, US says

The U.S. Department of Commerce suspects a Chinese military academy and eleven of its associated research institutes are developing technology to support the Chinese military, including brain-control weaponry. On Friday, the Commerce Department added 37 Chinese, Georgian, Malaysian, and Turkish entities to the restricted Entity List. The Commerce Department took...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH

