So, people are asking if we can fire the coach and his staff. Well would you want to take his place? They are already making plans for the next game. Working 70 or 80 hours on the plan. Last year you were roasting them and now you want to fire them. In a game many calls are overlooked and they determine the outcome of the game. The players and the coaches are doing their best to win games, so give it a rest and hope they turn it around.

NFL ・ 20 HOURS AGO