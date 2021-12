Despite all the hardship, the pandemic also managed to present the chance of a lifetime. By proving people could work responsibly—and often more efficiently—from home, and demonstrating how care for loved ones could exist alongside, not in opposition to our jobs, it felt like there couldn’t possibly be a return to the Before Times. Or at least we wouldn't be forced to go back to the office full-time. There could be a better way of working. But as the months wore on, and politicians’ calls to “get off our Peletons” and return to offices grew louder, any hope of a flexible-working revolution in the UK has been quelled.

