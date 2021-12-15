Lanier Greenhaw: Running down a dream

Lanier Greenhaw receives his trophy for finishing his fifth race of the Hellgate 100K. Courtesy photo / Lanier Greenhaw

Twenty-five years have defined Lanier Greenhaw’s path to becoming an accomplished runner, after being an avid smoker for much of his young life.

In 25 years, he has found a wife, raised two sons and served as a volunteer cross country coach, all the while rededicating his life to running every single day.

His wife, Missy, is a large reason he quit smoking in the first place, marrying in October of 25 years ago. She motivated him to stop the habit of smoking, with him quitting for good a few months later in January, and to pick up healthier habits, such as walking and running.

Walking and running are proven to not only have physical health benefits, but mental health benefits as well.

“Years ago I can remember getting out of breath easily, which shouldn’t be happening to a 24 to 25-year-old,” Greenhaw said. “That hardly ever happens now, unless I am exerting myself.”

His most recent accomplishment in running comes from this past Saturday, Dec. 11, when he was awarded with the five-year finisher trophy for the Hellgate 100K.

This race, lasting 66 miles with 18 hours to complete, begins in at the Hellgate Trailhead near Natural Bridge, Va. and ends in Fincastle, Va., according to Greenhaw.

There are two checkpoints and nine aid stations along the way.

The race is put on by Dr. David Horton, professor of health sciences at Liberty University, and takes place on the second Saturday of December annually.

In his most recent race, he finished in 17 hours and 34 minutes.

Dr. Horton is famous for his running events always being longer than advertised and what Greenhaw calls the “Horton mile,” which goes longer than the average mile.

“It’s a special race. It just gets in your heart and you just want to keep going back,” he said.

Greenhaw, in seven attempts since 2015, finished his fifth race on Saturday, qualifying him for the trophy honoring his accomplishment at Hellgate.

However, it did not come without challenges, as Greenhaw did not complete the race twice, once after falling into a creek in sub-20-degree temperatures, leading to safety concerns, and another time for missing the checkpoint needed to stay in the race,

This has only motivated him to work harder and led to him accomplishing other tasks in his life that required perseverance, such as going 25 years without smoking.

“When you go through the adversity of what you have to go through to get to the finish, it builds self confidence that I can get through most anything. More goals are attainable,” he said.

The path of Hellgate is so grueling that Greenhaw swore off doing it ever again after the first time he raced.

“Me and a buddy who did it the first year (in 2015) finished the race and said we are never doing it again,” he said. “A couple days later we called each other and said we are going to do it again.”

Greenhaw described himself as “stubborn” for continuing to pursue his goal of finishing Hellgate five times despite the two non-finishes.

In addition to the Virginia race, he actively participates in races around Huntsville as well.

This includes the 50K known as Mountain Mist, where he is now the owner of a commemorative jacket honoring his 10 years of completing the event.

Greenhaw will be running in Mountain Mist for the 13th time in January of 2022, almost exactly 25 years since he stopped smoking. His first marathon was in 2001 with the Rocket City Marathon.

However, his running accomplishments extend to coaching as well. Greenhaw served as a volunteer assistant coach for Athens High School’s cross country team for six years.

While he would coach the kids up about pacing, proper form and the importance of diet and working hard, he also provided particular knowledge that could only come from years of running experience.

This includes his knowledge of how to lace shoes certain ways. Depending on what is needed, whether a runner has a blister and its location, Greenhaw can lace a shoe a certain way to best heal the foot and take the strain off the affected area.

However, he also wore many hats, doing whatever was needed from him for the betterment of the team.

“I loved it. My son was on the team when I was there. I was the bus driver, the waterboy and whatever needed to get done,” he said. “You get inspiration from the kids, too. They are tough as nails.”

During his time there, Athens boys and girls cross country qualified for state several times, according to Greenhaw.

He could not have had the success in his life with running races and quitting smoking if not for Missy and his two sons, Guy and Ben.

Guy is currently a student at Auburn University and Ben is a senior at Athens High.

Now, he encourages others to walk and run to better their own health. He believes it has made all the difference in his own life.

“Running is part of my life. It is relaxing to me. It is cheap therapy,” he said.

His favorite places to run around North Alabama include Monte Sano State Park, Wheeler Wildlife Refuge and Wheeler State Park.

Greenhaw says he has every intention of returning to the Hellgate 100K again next year, where he will be going for his sixth finish.