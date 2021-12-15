2022 will see a rise in application security orchestration and correlation (ASOC)

Joshua Wohle, co-founder and CEO of Mindstone, provides his predictions for how the Edtech sector will shape the future of learning in 2022. Despite the obvious challenges, one positive to come out of the pandemic is the acceleration of digital transformation. Born out of necessity, our professional and personal lives were forced into digital environments to varying degrees of success. Baring the brunt of this change was the education sector: with millions of students learning from home, the industry needed to rethink how we can learn effectively away from the classroom and the lecture theatre. It was clear that transposing in-person learning directly online hasn’t worked – a study by McKinsey across eight countries asked teachers to rate the effectiveness of remote learning, and they responded with an average score of five out of 10. However, adversity breeds innovation, and as we move into 2022, education technologies (Edtech) are going to become increasingly embedded into all our lives, and not just for those in traditional education settings.

