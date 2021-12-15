ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Software

2022 will see a rise in application security orchestration and correlation (ASOC)

By Editor's Choice
information-age.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAnita D’Amico, vice-president of market development at Synopsys Software Integrity Group, explores the pending surge in application security orchestration and correlation (ASOC) 2022 will be the year when a rising tide of organisations start leveraging application security (AppSec) as a business enabler. Traditionally, AppSec was viewed as a...

www.information-age.com

Comments / 0

Related
CNN

The Log4j security flaw could impact the entire internet. Here's what you should know

New York (CNN Business) — A critical flaw in widely used software has cybersecurity experts raising alarms and big companies racing to fix the issue. The vulnerability, which was reported late last week, is in Java-based software known as "Log4j" that large organizations use to configure their applications -- and it poses potential risks for much of the internet.
INTERNET
CBS News

Nightmare before Christmas: What to know about the Log4j vulnerability

A vulnerability living inside a Java-based software known as "Log4j" shook the internet this week. The list of potential victims encompasses nearly a third of all web servers in the world, according to cybersecurity firm Cybereason. Twitter, Amazon, Microsoft, Apple, IBM, Oracle, Cisco, Google, and one of the world's most popular video games, Minecraft count themselves among the slew of tech and industry giants running the popular software code that U.S. officials estimate have left hundreds of millions of devices exposed.
SOFTWARE
Gigaom

Key Criteria for Evaluating Application Performance Monitoring (APM)

Application performance management (APM) seeks to understand how an application reacts when in use. Historically, developers would write bits of code into their applications that would signal what was executing and use other data to determine application performance. Those days have long passed. Within the complicated world of modern distributed applications, microservices, cloud computing, and hybrid environments, heightened business and customer expectations are the norm.
SOFTWARE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Application Security#Software Security#Information Security#Security Testing#Orchestration#Asoc
atlantanews.net

Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Security Market Innovations, Trends, Technology and Applications Market Report To 2021-2027

Intelligencemarketreport.com Publish a New Market Research Report on "Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Security Market – Global Research Report 2021-2027". The Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Security market research includes comprehensive information on developing trends, market drivers, development opportunities, and market fetters that may affect the industry's market atmosphere. It includes a product, application, and competition examination, as well as a detailed examination of the market sections. With planned examination, micro and macro market trends and situations, pricing examination, and a rounded assessment of market situations in the forecast term, the research report keeps a close eye on major rivals. It's thorough research that focuses on important and secondary drivers, market share, leading segments, and geographic examination. The report also includes the forecast for the year 2021-2027. Market trends, market analysis and in-depth data is provided in the report.
SOFTWARE
information-age.com

Ambitious healthtech startups need to launch from a more effective data platform

Jon Payne, manager – sales engineering at InterSystems, discusses why a long term data strategy is key to the success of healthtech startups. The UK healthtech sector appears to be in fine fettle. Worth £36 billion, its over 3,000 startups and scaleups enjoyed a record amount of venture capital investment last year – £2.33 billion. Within the UK’s thriving tech sector as a whole, it is second only to the Fintechs in aggregate size, and now employs 132,000 people.
HEALTH
information-age.com

“Curiosity is a skill you can develop”: Microsoft UK’s National Technology Officer on driving innovation forwards

Glen Robinson joined the organisation in late 2019, weeks before the pandemic forced seismic changes to the old normal, but his employer’s focus on delivering pioneering solutions to help the coronavirus recovery effort confirmed his hope that Microsoft uses technology for good. Given that Glen Robinson joined Microsoft UK...
BUSINESS
information-age.com

2022: a surge in retailer digital innovation and business purpose

Sarah Friswell, CEO of Red Ant, discusses how organisations can go about delivering the best possible customer experiences in 2022. The pandemic has forced a shake-up of the retail industry, and 2021 saw some radical changes in sales models, with traditional in-store retailers adopting digital apps and clienteling to offer a hybrid in-store and digital presence. This created an innovative digital impact on the consumer experience and brought back the human touch of ‘in-store’ assistants to support the sales process. The chasm of customer service standards has widened, with those organisations which embraced digital transformation outclassing others who have retained their existing business models. 2022 may be the year for retail brands left behind to pay the price for holding back on innovation, and invest in digital technologies.
RETAIL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Computers
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Software
information-age.com

The role of industrial AI in 2022

Sanjay Jhawar, co-founder and president at RealWear, discusses the role that industrial AI will play in company operations in 2022. The term Artificial Intelligence (AI) has been popularised by companies such as Google and Amazon and often draws connotations of robots, natural language assistance or self-driving cars. Whilst all of these are popular examples of the more interesting use cases for AI, the oftentimes invisible technology is already starting to impact everyday life. In the industrial world, AI is a technology we’re increasingly finding uses for and one that will be a big focus for companies in 2022.
ENGINEERING
information-age.com

How Edtech can bring the digital consumer experience to schools and MATs

Winston Poyton, senior product director for education at IRIS Software Group, discusses how digital consumer experiences can be delivered by Edtech to schools and multi-academy trusts (MATs) When you log onto Uber, the tiniest detail is mapped out; from the font that receives the most attention, to the best time...
EDUCATION
information-age.com

Druva appoints Yogesh Badwe as chief security officer

SaaS provider Druva has bolstered its leadership team by appointing Yogesh Badwe as its new chief security officer. Bringing nearly 15 years’ experience in leading mature cyber security programs at high-growth organisations to Druva, Badwe will oversee all facets of Druva’s cyber security posture, while enhancing the company’s security strategy and driving cyber and data resilience intiatives.
BUSINESS
information-age.com

The rise of Ransomware-as-a-Service

James Blake, field CTO security at Rubrik, predicts that the rise in Ransomware-as-a-Service will continue in 2022. Where is ransomware headed next and what can businesses do to defend themselves? Security professionals have been asking themselves these questions with increasing frequency ever since this type of malware attack first emerged as a criminal business around 15 years ago. The problem is that every time the questions are posed, a slightly different answer comes back.
TECHNOLOGY
information-age.com

What 2022 can hold for the developer experience

Jeff Fried, director of product management at InterSystems, discusses the need for CIOs to ensure they are taking steps to maintain current developer talent as they head into 2022. For many organisations, 2021 has been another year of significant upheaval, not least due to the ‘Great Resignation’ and the subsequent...
ECONOMY
information-age.com

Will 2022 be the year for technology built for neurodivergent people?

Ryan Graham, CTO of Texthelp, explores the notion of technology being built to improve workplace neurodiversity in 2022. As we near the end of 2021, it’s a good time to pause and consider what the New Year will bring for the European tech industry. The world is still reeling from the aftermath of COVID, and this is set to continue well into 2022. As a result, companies are shifting to new ways of working, adopting technologies to suit those working remotely or in different regions. A growing trend in tech innovation and development is software to support neurodiversity among customers and employees.
ENGINEERING
information-age.com

People power: why 2022 will be the year of customer service

Duncan Spanner, managing director, UK & Ireland at Quadient, discusses why 2022 will be the year of customer service. Society has become kinder in response to the pandemic, from weekly claps for the NHS to a growing appreciation of key workers as they kept the country moving. Many people became more accepting of everything from postponed or cancelled holidays, to long waits for the bus – and are even looking at ways to hang onto their newfound patience. Similarly, many customer service departments found customers more understanding about disruptions to the usual level of service.
ECONOMY
information-age.com

Why MVNOs are armed with the tools to lead the innovation charge in 2022

Navanit Narayan, CEO of Lyca Group, discusses the opportunities that are set to arise for mobile virtual network operators (MVNOs) in 2022. One thing that has become clear in 2021 is that the pandemic has heightened consumers’ expectations for digital experiences, and expedited the emergence of a new set of mobile behaviours and values. Data use has rocketed, and customers expect more diverse, differentiated, and value-added services. MVNOs are uniquely placed to adapt and pivot their service offerings at speed to cater to new demands. This ‘digital first’ mindset has fed the need of customer flexibility by leveraging technology, and consequently encouraging business growth around changing customer demands.
TECHNOLOGY
information-age.com

How Edtech will shape the future of learning in 2022

Joshua Wohle, co-founder and CEO of Mindstone, provides his predictions for how the Edtech sector will shape the future of learning in 2022. Despite the obvious challenges, one positive to come out of the pandemic is the acceleration of digital transformation. Born out of necessity, our professional and personal lives were forced into digital environments to varying degrees of success. Baring the brunt of this change was the education sector: with millions of students learning from home, the industry needed to rethink how we can learn effectively away from the classroom and the lecture theatre. It was clear that transposing in-person learning directly online hasn’t worked – a study by McKinsey across eight countries asked teachers to rate the effectiveness of remote learning, and they responded with an average score of five out of 10. However, adversity breeds innovation, and as we move into 2022, education technologies (Edtech) are going to become increasingly embedded into all our lives, and not just for those in traditional education settings.
ECONOMY
Fudzilla

Chinese hackers find internet fatal flaw

Hackers linked to China and other governments are among a growing assortment of cyberattackers seeking to exploit a widespread and severe vulnerability in computer server software. Software King of the World Microsoft said that involvement of hackers whom analysts have linked to nation-states underscored the increasing gravity of the flaw...
TECHNOLOGY

Comments / 0

Community Policy