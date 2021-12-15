David Crosby: If I Could Only Remember My Name: 50th Anniversary Edition (Rhino)

The Band’s classic fourth album, Cahoots, is now available in a variety of newly remixed, remastered and expanded 50th Anniversary Edition packages, including a multi-format Super Deluxe 2CD/Blu-ray/1LP/7-inch vinyl box set along with digital, 2CD, 180-gram half-speed-mastered black vinyl and limited-edition 180-gram black vinyl packages via Capitol/UMe. The suite of releases, celebrating the album’s 50th anniversary, were overseen by guitarist and principal songwriter Robbie Robertson and sport a new stereo mix by Bob Clearmountain from the original multi-track masters. The box set, CD and digital configurations boast a bevy of unreleased recordings, including Live at the Olympia Theatre, Paris, May 1971, a rousing bootleg partial concert consisting of 11 tracks culled from the initial throes of a European tour that found The Band perched at the top of their live game; and early and alternate versions of “Endless Highway” and “When I Paint My Masterpiece” along with six other early takes, outtakes, instrumentals, and stripped-down mixes. Listen or purchase now here: https://theband.lnk.to/Cahoots50thPR.
