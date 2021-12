FOXBORO (CBS) — The Jacksonville Jaguars didn’t wait until the end of the season to throw up the white flag on Urban Meyer, firing the head coach before his disastrous first season could come to a merciful end. Meyers lasted just 13 games with the Jags, and his team only won two of them. His tenure was filled with controversy from the get-go, from his failed attempt to bring in Tim Tebow as a tight end to staying behind after a loss and getting caught with a woman other than his wife in a Cincinnati bar to calling his assistants “losers” to...

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO