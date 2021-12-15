Clinical Connect Health Information Exchange names new president

Senior patients in Pittsburgh now have access to top-tier, comprehensive and affordable healthcare, thanks to a transformation of healthcare delivery by Preferred Primary Care Physicians (PPCP), the largest practice of independent primary care physicians in the greater Pittsburgh area. PPCP has been able to grow by switching the practice to a total care model, often referred to as value-based healthcare, which enables physicians to focus on the entire health of their patients – from annual wellness visits and preventative care to early interventions and urgent care needs. Two years ago, PPCP joined in a partnership with agilon health, a company that is transforming health care by empowering physicians to take the driver’s seat of a patient’s health care by providing efficient and cost-effective treatment, keeping patients out of the hospital. Using this model of care, PPCP rolled out Preferred Senior Care Advantage Program, which is not a new Medicare Advantage plan, but rather a new approach to care delivery. Today, over 20,000 of PPCP’s patients participate in the Preferred Senior Care Advantage program. PROVIDING EXTRAORDINARY CARE TO SENIOR PATIENTS The partnership between agilon health and PPCP comes at a crucial time. Pennsylvania is ranked as one of the nation’s worst states for funding of primary care services for patients. In fact, the 2020 Primary Care Collaborative found Pennsylvania spent only 3.37% on primary care services – 28% less than the national average. “We are proud of the total care model that we’ve created, which places the patient and their primary care physician at the center of clinical decision making,” says Frank Civitarese, D.O., President of Preferred Primary Care Physicians. “What makes the total care model so unique is that we’re able to reach patients outside of our offices with our integrated services, which enhances our ability to provide quality and cost-effective care to our senior patients and their families. I really believe that’s what helps set this model and us apart.” TRANSFORMING HEALTHCARE agilon health CEO Steve Sell says the partnership with PPCP has been outstanding. “PPCP is the first physician group in Pennsylvania to truly take full responsibility for the quality and cost of care for senior patients. In just two years since implementing the total care model within PPCP, Pittsburgh has become one of agilon’s most successful markets and speaks to our ability to support diverse geographies.” And the program is receiving high praise from Pittsburgh patients. Results of a recent survey of PPCP’s Medicare Advantage patients – who are now part of the total care model – showed a net promoter score of 81, which is considered best-in-class and above beloved consumer brands like Apple, and that 93% of respondents receive high-quality, comprehensive care. In addition, the majority of senior patients receive recommended cancer screenings (80%) and are adherent to their cholesterol, blood pressure and diabetes medicines (90%) – both indicators of a five-star care rating from the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS), which signifies the highest level of quality. With a national shortage of primary care doctors, PPCP has been able to add six new physicians to help expand access and ensure comprehensive care for their senior patients since the inception of the partnership. “We are proud of our partnership with PPCP as they reflect what we’re striving to achieve as a company, which is to enable primary care physicians to transform healthcare in their communities,” adds Steve. MORE ABOUT PPCP Founded in 1995, PPCP is the largest independent primary care practice in Western Pennsylvania. It consists of 41 primary care physicians, 30 advance practice providers and 221 other full-time employees, serving around 85,000 patients. Its 25 practice locations cover the Pittsburgh communities of South Hills, Washington, Charleroi and Uniontown. Nine of the PPCP locations provide care to federally underserved communities in Pittsburgh and Uniontown. PPCP has a long history of driving quality care and leveraging state-of-the-art technologies. In addition to primary care services, PPCP offers complex care management, primary care palliative services, ambulatory care, certified diabetes education, nutrition counseling, social workers and an after-hours nursing triage/telehealth center. It also offers a central laboratory and outpatient centers (for cardiac testing, sleep disorders and physical therapy). PPCP also is involved in clinical research and is currently one of 75 practices in the U.S. – and the only one in Pennsylvania – to participate in pediatric clinical trials for a COVID-19 vaccine; it also was one of the clinical trial sites for other COVID-19 therapeutics. For more information, visit www.ppcp.org.

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 12 DAYS AGO