Appaegis is Helping Companies Secure Access to Applications and Data with a Fresh Round of Funding

By Business Wire
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAppaegis Inc., a leading Data Centric Zero Trust access security company, announced that it raised $7.7M in seed funding. This round was led by Taiwania Capital, whose mission is to invest in enterprise software, AI, information security, and cloud infrastructure companies. Joining Taiwania Capital are TSVC, Alumni Ventures, First In™, LDV...

