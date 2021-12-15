ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

In tears, Aguero announces retirement due to heart problem

By STEVE DOUGLAS AP Sports Writer
Porterville Recorder
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFighting back tears, Sergio Aguero took a deep breath and finally made the announcement soccer fans had dreaded ever since he left a game with chest pains six weeks ago. “I have decided to stop playing professional football,” the 33-year-old Barcelona striker said Wednesday in front of an intimate audience of...

www.recorderonline.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Sergio Aguero thanks his well-wishers – Thursday’s sporting social

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from December 16.FootballSergio Aguero thanked all his well-wishers.Yesterday was an emotional day. I want to thank you for the supportive, loving messages that I've received and I'm still receiving. You give me the strength for all things to come ❤️ pic.twitter.com/dTHUBQj5o6— Sergio Kun Aguero (@aguerosergiokun) December 16, 2021Alexandre Lacazette bemoaned his penalty miss.Tough to take but that was a great game and you fans make all the difference 🔴♣️ pic.twitter.com/nGkILcDzt3— Alexandre...
TENNIS
Daily Mail

Sergio Aguero 'to be offered an ambassador role at Man City' as the legendary Argentine 'receives four job offers just days after emotionally announcing his retirement due to heart problems'

Former Manchester City star Sergio Aguero will be offered an ambassadorial role at the club following his retirement, according to reports. The Argentine emotionally admitted he had been forced to retire by a heart condition at the Nou Camp on Wednesday. But the legendary striker already has the job offers...
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pep Guardiola
Person
Lionel Messi
AFP

Sporting world battles surging Covid cases

The coronavirus is once again disrupting global sport, forcing the cancellation of English Premier League matches and the scrapping of a one-day cricket series. AFP Sport looks at the state of play around the world as authorities scramble to cope with the surging pandemic. -- Five of the 10 Premier League matches scheduled for this weekend are off. The clubs are due to meet on Monday to discuss the crisis, with differences emerging over whether to temporarily halt the season as a firebreaker for infections or to carry on. Brentford manager Thomas Frank has called for a "circuit break" as positive tests multiply during the busiest time in the English football calendar. Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp said it could soon become impossible to maintain the schedule as squads become over-stretched by Covid absences and injuries. -- Morocco coach Vahid Halilhodzic has expressed his fear that the already-delayed Africa Cup of Nations, due to kick off in Cameroon next month, could be called off due to the renewed threat of Covid-19 and the possibility that European clubs might not release players for the tournament.
NFL
Sporting News

Why Arsenal's Aubameyang was stripped of captain's armband by Mikel Arteta

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has taken a strong and decisive measure by removing striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang from the club captaincy after his 'latest disciplinary breach.'. The club announced the decision on Dec. 14, with the breach cited as the reason for the decision. The Gabon international was previously dropped by...
PREMIER LEAGUE
fourfourtwo.com

Mohamed Salah on target as Liverpool ease to victory over Newcastle

Liverpool made light of the Covid-enforced absences of Virgil Van Dijk and Fabinho to comfortably beat struggling Newcastle 3-1 at Anfield and become the first English side in history to register 2,000 top-flight victories. Mohamed Salah equalled Jamie Vardy’s record of providing a goal or an assist in 15 consecutive...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Trent celebrates Liverpool win, Eriksen bids farewell – Friday’s sporting social

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from December 17.FootballLiverpool players celebrated their victory over Newcastle.😝 pic.twitter.com/NRA6xANFVS— Liverpool FC (@LFC) December 17, 2021Not bad.... not bad at all 😁 🚀 pic.twitter.com/BK6rSlMfgO— Jordan Henderson (@JHenderson) December 16, 2021Another win at Anfield 🥶❤️ #YNWA pic.twitter.com/ozPhVNKNVL— Ibrahima Konate (@IbrahimaKonate_) December 16, 2021Inter Milan said a fond farewell to Christian Eriksen.📸 | CHRIS ALL THE BEST, @ChrisEriksen8! We've experienced some unforgettable moments together 🖤💙 pic.twitter.com/b7HrUzh8WO— Inter 🏆🇮🇹 (@Inter_en) December 17, 2021Kylian Mbappe...
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Barcelona#Retirement#Spanish#Real Madrid#English
The Independent

Premier League resists calls to suspend weekend games despite coronavirus issues

The Premier League resisted calls to suspend all matches this weekend after postponing five fixtures due to coronavirus outbreaks.Manchester United’s match against Brighton on Saturday was the first to be called off due to Covid-19 issues before a further four games followed suit.Southampton’s game with Brentford Crystal Palace’s visit to Watford, West Ham’s clash with Norwich, and Sunday’s meeting between Everton and Leicester at Goodison Park also need to be rearranged.The #PL Board has postponed a further four matches due to be played this weekend because of an increase in positive COVID-19 casesFull details: https://t.co/9rUcsajUAj#SOUBRE | #WATCRY | #WHUNOR...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

English football battles on with reduced fixture list amid coronavirus crisis

The coronavirus crisis has wreaked havoc with this weekend’s English football fixtures as just over half the games in the top four divisions have been postponed.Five of this weekend’s 10 scheduled Premier League matches and 19 English Football League fixtures have been called off due to positive Covid-19 tests.Premier League managers will meet on Monday to discuss the Covid crisis engulfing the competition, with Newcastle boss Eddie Howe saying the top flight’s integrity is “on a knife edge”.Aston Villa manager Steven Gerrard revealed a meeting was being organised by the league early next week to tackle “concerns and unanswered questions”,...
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Soccer
Real Madrid F.C.
Place
Beijing, CN
NewsBreak
Soccer
Soccer
Leeds United F.C.
NewsBreak
Premier League
Country
Germany
Place
Madrid, Spain
Soccer
FC Barcelona
Country
Argentina
NewsBreak
Sports
The Independent

Dundee Utd confident of Covid containment as shutdown call gets little support

Dundee United are confident they have contained a Covid-19 outbreak as David Martindale’s calls for a two-week Scottish football shutdown got little support.The Livingston manager claimed the cinch Premiership should bring forward its winter break after United reported positive cases and St Johnstone lost Chris Kane to new isolation rules for household cases.But United head coach Tam Courts later revealed the only disruption his side had faced this week, other than losing some players, was delaying Thursday’s training session until the afternoon to receive results of PCR tests.Courts expects to take a reasonably strong squad to face Rangers at Ibrox...
SOCCER
Porterville Recorder

Lewandowski sets Bundesliga record with 43rd goal in 2021

BERLIN (AP) — Robert Lewandowski took another old record from Bayern Munich great Gerd Müller on Friday. The Poland star scored his 43rd Bundesliga goal of the year to cap a 4-0 win for Bayern over Wolfsburg and eclipse the previous best mark for goals in a calendar year set in 1972 by “Der Bomber.”
SOCCER

Comments / 0

Community Policy