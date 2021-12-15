ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Entangled whale cannot be freed with newborn calf close by, ocean experts say

By Richard Luscombe in Miami
The Guardian
 3 days ago
North Atlantic right whale entangled in lobster fishing gear. Heavy traps connected to the ropes impede whales from feeding and migration, often leading to starvation. Photograph: AP

Ocean experts who are monitoring a North Atlantic right whale that gave birth while entangled in fishing rope say there is little chance of removing two 16ft lengths attached to her while her calf is young.

The endangered whale, named Snow Cone by ocean observers, was seen in a video filmed off the coast of Georgia earlier this month by the Florida fish and wildlife commission. The video shows the newborn calf at her side and the twin ropes attached to her mouth.

She was first pictured tangled in the fishing gear in Plymouth Harbor, Massachusetts, last March, prompting rescue missions by crews from the Center for Coastal Studies and the removal of about 300 feet of rope.

In a rare event among this dwindling population , which is threatened by the climate crisis , ship strikes, rope entanglements and other human causes, the whale not only managed to migrate a long distance but also to successfully give birth while hampered by the ropes.

Now, with the calf constantly at her side, experts say they can’t make another attempt to free her from the remaining fishing gear for the foreseeable future.

A team of disentanglement responders from the Georgia department of natural resources travelled to Cumberland Island, where the whale was photographed, but “determined that trying to remove or further shorten the rope would be too dangerous with a newborn calf present,” according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (Noaa) in a story posted to its website .

“Right whale calves swim very close to their moms, making a safe approach by responders highly problematic if not impossible. Noaa Fisheries and partners are continuing to monitor Snow Cone and her newborn.”

Barb Zoodsma, large whale recovery coordinator for the agency’s southeast regional office, said Snow Cone lost a male calf in a collision with a vessel off the coast of New Jersey last summer, then still managed to migrate 1,300 miles south from summer feeding grounds off Canada this year to give birth while caught up in the ropes.

“Clearly, Snow Cone has game. Still, her and her calf’s current situation is very concerning,” she said.

Only about 350 right whales are believed to survive in the North Atlantic, according to Noaa estimates. Snow Cone and her newborn are only the second known mother-calf pairing of the 2021-22 right whale breeding season.

Billi Potter
3d ago

Snow Cone has endured enough already. Humans can create pathogens, disease, carnage, but we have also created some really great stuff too. I have no idea how to help her, but with all this science, science, surely there's something that can be done. Jesus please help this magnificent creation and her baby. She lost her other baby because of us, please let her swim free with this one as long as you allow🙏😇

Karen Green
3d ago

well they need to figure out how to do something for this poor animal/whale , talk to coast guard maybe they can help, sad that they have left this go for a year 😪😡 ,, sending love and prayers for snow cone and her baby 😇❤🙏,,,, please father creator help this poor mama in Jesus name we ask !!! humans and greed 👎👎👎

Bogey
3d ago

Dear Lord Jesus I ask that you help this mommy and her baby. Please show man the right tool to help release her from this nightmare. With the blood of Jesus in Jesus name I pray. Amen Amen Amen

iheart.com

Terrifying Deep-Sea Fish Washes Ashore At San Diego Beach

Humans have been left to merely wonder what creatures lurk in the deepest trenches of the sea. But recently, San Diego beachgoers got an up-close look at one of those creatures. Jay Beiler was walking at Black's Beach in Torrey Pines around 4:40 P.M. on Saturday, November 13 when he...
SAN DIEGO, CA
New York Post

Heart-stopping moment massive shark chases surfers in Puerto Rico

This is the dramatic moment two surfers were chased by a huge shark as they frantically tried to race back to shore. Heart-stopping footage shows the beast’s dorsal fin poking out of the water in Puerto Rico as choppy waves crash around it – just feet away from the pair.
ANIMALS
BGR.com

The largest organism in the world is being eaten alive

Don't Miss: 150+ crazy Amazon Cyber Monday deals you can still get on Wednesday The world’s largest organism, which is found in the Wasatch Mountains of the western United States, is slowly being eaten alive. Known as Pando, the organism is a 106-acre stand of quaking aspen clones. From the outside, it looks like a massive woodland of several individual trees. In reality, Pando is made up of 47,000 genetically identical stems, all of which are connected to a singular root network. This organism provides an entire ecosystem for the area. Pando is protected by the US National Forest service. That means it...
ANIMALS
WSET

Study: Lobsters and crabs should not be boiled because they feel pain

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A study published in England suggests that crabs and lobsters should not be boiled alive because they feel pain. The report determined that lobsters along with crabs, crayfish, octopuses, squid, and cuttlefish are sentient beings. Researchers at the London School of Economics looked at 300 scientific...
ANIMALS
asapland.com

What Eats A Lion

Lions are apex predators, meaning that there is no predator that preys upon them in their natural environment. However, there are a number of predators that can prey on lions in captivity or when they are living near human settlements. These predators include hyenas, leopards, and crocodiles. In addition, lions may also be preyed upon by wild dogs, wolves, and bears.
ANIMALS
The Guardian

