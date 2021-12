REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Dec. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Karius, the world leader in liquid biopsy for infectious diseases, announced today the addition of two key executives to best position the company for continued growth. Bill Quirk, who most recently served as Chief Financial Officer at Freenome, is joining Karius in the same capacity, and Steve Malaska, most recently the General Counsel at Dascena, Inc., has been named its Chief Legal Officer.

