I am a father, a husband, a carpenter, a taxpayer and a Christian. I do not hate the Amish people; I only wish they played by the same rules as the rest of us. I was recently on a job site where the level of hypocrisy was so insulting that it has left me feeling abandoned by humanity’s basic principles of what is right and wrong. Myself and many others not only work hard to put food on the table, we educate ourselves tirelessly to ensure that what we are building is of the highest quality. You don’t think the building you’re standing in is going to collapse on you and your family until it’s too late. Even after an apprenticeship in my union, we have required training we must complete on a regular basis.

NEW KENSINGTON, PA ・ 3 DAYS AGO