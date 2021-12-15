ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Fire At West Philadelphia Apartment Building Under Investigation

By CBS3 Staff
 4 days ago

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — An investigation is underway after an overnight fire at a West Philadelphia apartment building. The fire broke out just after midnight at the building near 58th and Market Streets.

Philadelphia fire officials said no one was inside the building at the time of the fire.

Firefighters got the flames under control in about half an hour.

A cause is still under investigation.

