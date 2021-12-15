Injured Bald Eagle Rescued By Animal Control In Gloucester County
GLOUCESTER COUNTY, N.J. (CBS) — A bald eagle is safe thanks to authorities and animal officials in Gloucester County. The county animal control said this rescue happened over the weekend.
Officials said animal control went to South Harrison Township after a call about an injured bald eagle. Gloucester County Animal Control said the bird was safely secured and then transferred to the Tri-State Bird Rescue And Research.
The Mullica Hill Fire Department assisted.
Comments / 0