Without Riz Ahmed at the helm, Encounter—a new sci-fi drama now streaming on Amazon Prime—wouldn’t have worked. Ahmed stars as an ex-Marine who steals away with his two young sons in the dead of night, believing he is saving them from an alien parasite that has come to earth. You’ll see the twist coming, but that’s by design. Director Michael Pearce toys with audiences’ expectations using classic sci-fi tropes and you’ll understand why. While the last half of the movie doesn’t quite stick the landing, you won’t be able to take your eyes off Ahmed. He’s endlessly watchable, and his compelling performance will carry you to the end of this fascinating, if flawed, film.

MOVIES ・ 6 DAYS AGO