Here are 3 things to do in Iowa City this weekend, including Anthony Worden and the Illiterati show

With a city that has entertainment venues ranging from Elray’s Live and Dive to the Hancher Auditorium, there’s never a shortage of live performances happening.

It’s especially apparent this weekend with an Iowa City-based band performing at Gabe’s to a Minnesota band taking the stage at Wildwood Smokehouse & Saloon. But between all of that, take advantage of a holiday market Saturday morning for any last-minute shopping needs.

Here are three things to do this weekend in Iowa City.

Anthony Worden and the Illiterati at Gabe’s

Iowa City-based band Anthony Worden and the Illiterati will be performing their last show of the year at Gabe’s on Friday.

The band released its second album “How Could We Lose When We’re So Sincere?” in October, a collaboration that, as Worden told the Press-Citizen, allowed all band members to bring their own individuality and talent to the process.

This second album began as a “pandemic project,” Worden said, working on music as a means to keep busy in the months following the early shutdowns in March 2020.

“It was really nice to have something to look forward to doing every day during that time when there wasn't a lot to do and people were having trouble staying busy,” he said. “It's really nice to have that mental escape.”

While it’s been a relief for the band to perform live music again, Worden said that they do so cautiously, asking attendees of Friday’s show to be vaccinated and wear a mask.

The theme of “How Could We Lose When We’re So Sincere?” Worden said, is “reverential” to music that the band enjoys, especially apparent on the album cover, which features drawings of Aretha Franklin, Bob Dylan and Prince, among others.

Worden said he watched plenty of older, live concerts on YouTube during the pandemic. As a result, Worden tried to emulate some of the styles of those that inspired in this latest album.

Worden and the Illiterati’s upcoming performance at Gabe’s is just one of many times the band has performed at the local music venue.

It was easy to take the venue for granted because of how often the band plays there, but when the pandemic hit, it was a space the band lost, Worden said. Worden and the Illiterati would later return, including for the release of "How Could We Lose When We're So Sincere?"

There’s history at Gabe's, Worden said.

Though Gabe’s has gone through different names, and different ownership, the venue remains a stop for many bands, and was once host to Nirvana, The Smashing Pumpkins and more.

“I feel like Gabe’s is also a place where all the maybe local outsider people go to hang out, maybe artists or musicians, or different people who maybe wouldn't fit in in other places or maybe look weird in other places to go to hang out. And that's definitely a place that I want to invest my time and energy into, a place where people feel comfortable in some way (and) accepted in being there,” Worden said.

Friday’s setlist will include music from the latest album as well as “Viola,” the band’s 2020 album, a cover from The Beatles and more. The first single off the record, “Sad Stories,” will be performed, and is a song Worden recommends to those new to their music.

There will be a food drive at the show. People who bring a nonperishable food item will get a new CD from the band as well as be entered into a raffle for a prize. All donations will go toward the CommUnity Crisis Services and Food Bank in Iowa City.

Doors open at 8 p.m., and the show starts at 9 p.m. Tickets are $10.

Gabe’s is located at 330 E. Washington St.

Pert Near Sandstone at Wildwood Smokehouse & Saloon

Live music continues through the weekend with Minneapolis-based bluegrass band Pert Near Sandstone at Wildwood Smokehouse & Saloon on Saturday.

The band — whose members play instruments ranging from the fiddle to the banjo — arrives in Iowa City as part of its 20-date U.S. tour following its 2020 album, “Rising Tide.” Its first album was released in 2007.

Pert Near Sandstone is among the organizers behind the three-day Blue Ox Music Festival in Eau Claire, Wisconsin, celebrating bluegrass and Americana music that began in 2015.

The band will be headed to Des Moines to perform at Wooly’s on Sunday.

Contemporary bluegrass band Chicken Wire Empire will perform with Pert Near Sandstone on Saturday.

The show starts at 8 p.m. Tickets are $15 general admission and $20 for a reserved table.

Wildwood Smokehouse & Saloon is located at 4919 Walleye Drive SE.

Iowa City Holiday Market

In case you’ve missed the various holiday markets happening this past month — the Holiday Thieves Market, Amana Colonies’ Holiday Bazaar or the Holiday Kids Market in November — there’s another coming your way Saturday.

Iowa City’s annual holiday market returns from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Robert A. Lee Community Recreation Center in the first-floor gym and second-floor social hall.

There, farmers market vendors and artists will have homemade and handcrafted seasonal goods and food available for purchase.

Masks are required at the holiday market.

The Robert A. Lee Community Recreation Center is located at 220 S. Gilbert St.

