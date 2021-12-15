Pittsburgh Weather: Cloudy Skies And Warmer Temperatures On Wednesday

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Cloudy skies and the timing of a warm front today will likely rob us of a 60-degree day.

Highs today will still be on the warm side. I have Pittsburgh hitting 55 for today’s high. Skies will be cloudy through the day with an isolated rain chance. Rain chances, while not high at any one place, are “highest” along I-80 at noon.

Looking ahead, Thursday’s weather will be a little wild with strong wind gusts at times and some weak storms possible as a cold front moves through during the late afternoon to evening hours.

Rain totals on Thursday should be at a quarter-inch or less with most places seeing less than a tenth of an inch. Highs on Thursday will likely hit the mid-60s with morning temperatures in the 40s. The daily low may be hit just before midnight on Friday morning.

Friday and Saturday highs will be near 50 degrees.

Friday will be dry during the day with the window for rain opening up after 10:00 p.m. Friday night.

Rain will stick around Saturday morning where we could see up to a half-inch of rainfall before noon and an additional tenth of an inch of rain or so will be possible after noon as well.

Sunday temperatures will be seasonal.

Just a heads up, while we should expect things to change.

Long-range data is processing data and extending out the forecast a couple of days past Christmas at this point.

Christmas day at this time is looking cold with highs not forecast to hit 32° right now.

Christmas Eve is looking wet with rain throughout the day.

Sunday, the day after Christmas, is also looking cold with highs likely around 32°

Rain is forecast for Monday, the 27th according to the long-range GFS.

