NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A 27-year-old man is dead after a fire at a Brooklyn apartment building.

The flames broke out just before 4 a.m. on Ralph Avenue near Fulton Street in Bedford-Stuyvesant .

Firefighters said they found the victim with burns on his body. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

The fire started in the kitchen and did not spread to any other apartments.

The cause is under investigation.