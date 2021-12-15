ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Queens, NY

2 Dead, 1 Injured After Fire At Queens Apartment Building

By CBSNewYork Team
CBS New York
CBS New York
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ffAi4_0dNMg1zP00

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Two people were killed when a fire broke out early Wednesday morning in Queens.

The FDNY said the fire was raging when firefighters arrived on 162nd Street near 71st Avenue in Flushing .

Officials said they were hampered by clutter inside the building, but were able to get the flames under control by 5:30 a.m.

In addition to the two people killed, another person suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

There’s no word on a cause of the names of the victims.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CBS New York

Woman Killed In Brooklyn Apartment Fire

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — One person was killed in an apartment fire in Brooklyn on Friday. Investigators say the fire broke out around 12:30 p.m. on the fourth floor of an apartment building on Dorchester Road in the Flatbush section. According to investigators, a 63-year-old woman was pronounced dead at the scene. Firefighters were able to bring it under control in about half an hour. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

Teenagers Recovering After Escaping East Village Apartment Fire, Mother Still In Critical Condition

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — We’re learning more about the two teenagers who escaped a deadly early morning fire in the East Village on Thursday. CBS2’s Leah Mishkin spoke to the family, who are still trying to navigate their way forward. The video was hard to watch – two teenage siblings climbing out the window of their fourth floor apartment, to run from the flames inside. They made their way down a pole on the side of the building. Magen Lopez went straight to the hospital when she found out what was going on. That 13-year-old boy and 18-year-old girl are her boyfriend’s siblings. “They...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

3 Men Shot Outside Queens Strip Mall

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Three men were shot outside a strip mall in Queens on Saturday. Police are now looking for the suspects, who fled in a dark-colored vehicle. According to police, they were inside an SUV outside the Rochdale Village Shopping Center. Some type of argument took place just before shots were fired. “Man, it’s crazy. You got a lot of elderly people that come here every day to shop,” one shopper said. “I don’t understand. We’re going through COVID-19 and all this other crap. They need to wake up and realize life is more precious than anything.” All three victims were taken to a local hospital and are expected to survive.
QUEENS, NY
CBS New York

Man Shot On Board Moving Subway Train In Brooklyn

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police are investigating a shooting that happened on a moving subway train in Brooklyn. A photo shows people cowering on the ground moments after shots were fired on an A train Saturday afternoon. Police say the 28-year-old victim got into an argument with the suspect and was shot twice. He was last reported to be in serious but stable condition. The suspect fled when the train pulled into the Grant Avenue station in East New York.
BROOKLYN, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
City
Queens, NY
City
Flushing, NY
County
Queens, NY
State
New York State
Queens, NY
Accidents
Queens, NY
Crime & Safety
CBS New York

E-Bike Batteries Caused Deadly East Village Apartment Fire, FDNY Commissioner Says

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Fire investigators said Friday e-bike batteries caused a deadly fire in the East Village that left two teenagers clinging to a pole trying to escape the flames. As CBS2’s Leah Mishkin reported, a man was killed and the teens’ mother was in critical condition. A 13-year-old boy and 18-year-old girl used a pole outside the Jacob Riis Houses to get to safety Thursday morning after a fire broke out in their 4th floor apartment. “My anxiety was so high last night. All I kept hearing was the people screaming. I kept thinking that I was going to wake up...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

Man Dies After Being Slashed And Shot In The Bronx

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A 33-year-old man is dead after police say he was shot and slashed in the Bronx. Officers found Anthony Laser face down in the first floor hallway of a building on Sheridan Avenue in the Concourse Village section. Investigators say Laser had been shot multiple times and had cuts on his back and head. He was rushed to Lincoln Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. So far, there’s no word on a suspect. Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.
BRONX, NY
CBS New York

Caught On Video: Suspect Robbed, Assaulted Woman In Elevator At Queens Building

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police are searching for a man accused in a sexual assault and attempted robbery in Queens. Investigators said the man was caught on video following a 51-year-old woman into an elevator and threatening her with a knife. It happened inside a building near 62nd Drive and 108th Street in Corona just after midnight on Dec. 17. The woman emptied her purse onto the floor before the suspect searched her body for additional property, police said. The man then pulled down the woman’s pants and assaulted her, according to police. The woman was able to get away and to a hospital. She was listed in stable condition. Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.
QUEENS, NY
CBS New York

Man Rescued From Trench Collapse At Bronx Construction Site

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Firefighters made a dramatic rescue Thursday at a construction site in the North Riverdale section of the Bronx. Chopper 2 was over Mosholu Avenue near 256th Street as crews pulled a man from a trench. Dozens of firefighters worked nonstop for nearly two hours to save the man, who became trapped when the trench partially collapsed around 9 a.m. He was taken to the hospital to be evaluated for injuries. It’s unclear what type of work was being done at the site.
BRONX, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Apartment Building#Accident#Fdny
CBS New York

Caught On Video: Teens Escape Deadly East Village Fire That Killed 1

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Two teenagers were captured on video escaping a deadly early Thursday morning fire in the East Village. It happened at around 7 a.m. at 118 Avenue D at the Jacob Riis Houses. The fire was contained to one apartment. Residents CBS2’s Leah Mishkin spoke to filmed the scene unfold. The footage captures bright orange flames inside a fourth-floor apartment. One by one, a 13-year-old boy and 18-year-old girl are seen climbing out the window and helping each other to grab onto a pole. Smoke continues to pour out the window as sirens get closer. Below, a crowd begins to...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

Police: Good Samaritan Helps Woman Fight Off Attacker At Manhattan Subway Station

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police are searching for a man they say punched a woman in the face and tried to sexually assault her at a subway station in Lower Manhattan. It happened around 9 p.m. Thursday at the Brooklyn Bridge/City Hall/Chambers Street station. Police said the woman was walking down the stairs to enter the station when the man punched her and tried to take off her skirt. A Good Samaritan jumped in, got the suspect off the victim and called 911. The suspect then ran off. Anyone with information about the attack is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

27-Year-Old Man Killed In Brooklyn Fire

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A 27-year-old man is dead after a fire at a Brooklyn apartment building. The flames broke out just before 4 a.m. on Ralph Avenue near Fulton Street in Bedford-Stuyvesant. Firefighters said they found the victim with burns on his body. He was pronounced dead on the scene. The fire started in the kitchen and did not spread to any other apartments. The cause is under investigation.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

AdeoluI lesanmi, 28, Reported Missing In Harlem

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The NYPD is asking for the public’s help finding a missing woman. Police say 28-year-old Dr. AdeoluI lesanmi was last seen leaving her East Harlem home on First Avenue near 116th Street on Wednesday. Her brother told CBS2 Iesanmi is a doctor at New York Presbyterian Hospital. She went to work, returned home and then left at 1:30 a.m. Wednesday, which her brother says is unusual. She is described as 5 feet 3 inches tall, 120 pounds, with a thin build and dark complexion. She also has flower tattoos on both arms. NYC #medtwitter community please please keep an eye out for this amazing human and med school classmate Dr. Ade Ilesanmi, last seen 12/15 in East Harlem. Please share!! pic.twitter.com/uX9vJ1Dhm7 — Wil Gibb, MD (@Wil_Gibb) December 16, 2021 lesanmi was last seen wearing a black jacket and multi-color tie-dye shirt. Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS New York

Off-Duty NYPD Lieutenant Hospitalized, Suspect Dead After Shooting Outside Queens Nightclub

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — An NYPD lieutenant is in critical condition Thursday after getting into a shootout, while off-duty, with a group of armed suspects in Queens. One suspect was shot during the incident and died at the hospital. Two others are still on the loose. According to Police Commissioner Dermot Shea, the lieutenant, a 15-year department veteran, is recovering after being shot multiple times during an attempted robbery. “He was conscious when I arrived and I was able to briefly interact with him. He has multiple gunshot wounds. He is lucky to be alive,” said Shea. “When is this luck gonna run out?”...
QUEENS, NY
CBS New York

NYPD: 30-Year-Old Man Murdered By Girlfriend’s Ex-Boyfriend In Brooklyn

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A 30-year-old man has died after police said he was shot in the head by his girlfriend’s ex-boyfriend in Brooklyn. It happened just after midnight Saturday at a home on 83rd Street in Bensonhurst. Investigators said the victim was at his new girlfriend’s house when the woman’s ex showed up and shot him. The suspect, 33, was taken into custody and a gun was recovered at the scene. Police said the woman’s daughter was home at the time, though the child was not hurt.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

NYPD: Man Lied About Meals On Wheels Delivery To Rob 81-Year-Old Woman

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police are looking for a man who allegedly robbed an 81-year-old woman by posing as a Meals on Wheels delivery worker at her Bronx apartment. It happened at a building near Intervale Avenue and East 167th Street on Nov. 30 around 10:30 a.m. According to police, the man knocked on the woman’s door and said, “Meals on wheels.” (credit: NYPD) When the woman opened the door, he allegedly pushed his way inside and stole the woman’s purse. The suspect left the apartment and the woman was not hurt, police said. The man police are looking for is believed to be in his 20s. He was last seen wearing a black baseball cap, a black mask, a black hooded sweater, a turquoise and pink jacket, dark-colored pants and gray sneakers. Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.
BRONX, NY
CBS New York

Man Shot To Death In Home Invasion Robbery On Staten Island

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police say a man was shot and killed overnight during a home invasion robbery on Staten Island. The 38-year-old victim was home with his girlfriend when investigators say two suspects broke in through the front door and shot him in the shoulder. It happened around 1:30 a.m. on Hinton Street in the Arden Heights section. The man died at the hospital. Police are searching for two suspects. Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
CBS New York

Family Of Woman Allegedly Shot, Killed By Off-Duty Cop Sues NYPD

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Family members of a woman who was allegedly shot and killed by an off-duty police officer are now suing the NYPD. A lawyer for Jamie Liang’s family announced the lawsuit Friday. Liang was shot and killed inside a Brooklyn home back in October. Former police officer Yvonne Wu was charged with murdering Liang and attempting to kill Liang’s girlfriend, who Wu used to date. “We believe the NYPD had knowledge of the fact that this police officer was emotionally distraught because of the breakup and should have known that she had emotional issues that should have resulted in them taking away her gun,” attorney Sanford Rubenstein said. The shooting is under investigation by both the state Attorney General’s office and the NYPD.
BROOKLYN, NY
CBS New York

4 Injured In Bronx Fire

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A fast-moving fire in the Bronx sent four people to the hospital Tuesday. Firefighters got the call just after 7:30 p.m. and arrived on Mead Street in the Van Nest section of the Bronx. The FDNY says the fire started in a multi-level residential building, but it didn’t take long to spread to two more buildings. We’re told the victims all have minor injuries. One neighbor says she helped sound the alarm. “Screaming, get out, get out, it’s a fire, it’s a fire, people come out, you know, and I had to help them come down,” Bronx resident Benise Torres said. “The Department of Buildings is on the scene to evaluate the building’s stability,” FDNY Assistant Chief Joseph Jardin said. The Red Cross is trying to help six families find temporary housing.
BRONX, NY
CBS New York

Sources: Man Arrested For Armed Robbery Attempt That Led To Shootout With Off-Duty NYPD Lieutenant

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A man has been arrested in connection to an armed robbery attempt that sent an off-duty NYPD lieutenant to the hospital with gunshot wounds, police sources told CBS2 Friday. According to sources, Christian Cruz will be charged with robbery and grand larceny. Hundreds of people were suddenly ushered out of La Boom nightclub in Woodside, Queens shortly after 3 a.m. Thursday when gunfire erupted outside. Police said an off-duty lieutenant was leaving a concert at the club when he was confronted by armed men wearing ski masks. “We believe these individuals were attempting to rob the officer, possibly of jewelry that the officer was wearing. Moments later there was an exchange of gunfire between the officer and at least one of the perpetrators,” Police Commissioner Dermot Shea said. Sources said the men may have been after the lieutenant’s gold chain. The lieutenant fired eight shots and at least one suspect fired nine, according to police. The lieutenant and a suspect were rushed to Elmhurst Hospital, where the suspect was pronounced dead. The lieutenant was listed in critical, but stable condition.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

NYPD: James Ryan Charged With Hate Crime For Spray Painting Swastikas In Lower Manhattan

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police arrested the man they say has been spray painting swastikas across Lower Manhattan James Ryan, 39, was taken into custody Thursday on charges of criminal mischief as a hate crime and aggravated harassment. Surveillance video showed a man drawing a swastika on a pillar at City Hall on Monday evening. (Credit: NYPD) Investigators said the same man spray painted a swastika on the Charging Bull statue Tuesday. Earlier this month, he’s accused of drawing three swastikas on the wall of a construction site on Maiden Lane. Gov. Kathy Hochul directed the New York State Police to assist in the investigation. “I am appalled and disgusted that a swastika was scrawled on the wall of the Brooklyn Bridge/City Hall subway station. No one should walk the streets in fear of hate, bigotry and antisemitism,” Hochul said in a statement earlier this week. “An attack on a Jewish New Yorker is an attack on all of us. If you commit a hate crime, you are picking a fight with 20 million New Yorkers. We are united in saying that hate has no home here in New York.
MANHATTAN, NY
CBS New York

CBS New York

New York City, NY
69K+
Followers
18K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in New York City from CBS 2.

 https://newyork.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy