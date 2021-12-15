2 Dead, 1 Injured After Fire At Queens Apartment Building

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Two people were killed when a fire broke out early Wednesday morning in Queens.

The FDNY said the fire was raging when firefighters arrived on 162nd Street near 71st Avenue in Flushing .

Officials said they were hampered by clutter inside the building, but were able to get the flames under control by 5:30 a.m.

In addition to the two people killed, another person suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

There’s no word on a cause of the names of the victims.