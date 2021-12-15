ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Books & Literature

Winners announced in West End Library contest

By Cincinnati Public Library
Cincinnati Herald
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Honorable Melba D. Marsh, a West End native herself, donated the prize money for the Mary Finley Memorial Essay and Speech Contest, conducted by the West End Branch of the Public Library. Marsh credits...

thecincinnatiherald.com

Comments / 0

Related
connect-bridgeport.com

Light Up Our City: First Sleighed It Award, Letter Contest Winner Announced; Cash to be Awarded to Grand Prize Winner

The first “Sleighed It” award has been presented. Congratulations to Nicole Warner of Deerfield Drive, who nabbed “Light Up Our City” bragging rights for Dec. 2-8. Warner is one of several residents who submitted her address to be included in the attached light tour map. During week one, families could drive the route, discovering Card My Yard letters along the way. Those who used the letters to create this year’s secret holiday word – Mistletoe – were eligible to win a free Card My Yard service. That winner, chosen at random from correct entries, is Alicia Hundley.
BRIDGEPORT, CT
Augusta Free Press

Charlottesville announces Imagine a Day without Water Art Contest winners

News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com. Imagine a Day without Water is a national education campaign, and locally, it is focused on public awareness through an art contest inviting youth from Charlottesville and Albemarle County to illustrate why they “Love Our Water.”. This year, to accommodate COVID-19...
VISUAL ART
peakofohio.com

2021 West Liberty Christmas Lights Residential Winner Announced

The 2021 West Liberty Christmas lights residential winner is the same as the 2020 winner. The Mancini family home located at 210 West Baird Street won the popular vote again. The Mancini family will be awarded $50 in local Liberty Bucks from the West Liberty Business Association. Officials thank every...
WEST LIBERTY, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Library Card#Cincinnati#Librarians#African American#Visa
27east.com

East End Classic Boat Society Announces Winner Of Boat Raffle

A 27-year-old woman from Bayhead, New Jersey, is the winner of the East End Classic Boat Society’s raffle boat. Kimberly Kuan, who had dropped out of a boating license course... more. The Retreat, a shelter for victims of domestic violence, is asking the community to help with its Adopt-A-Family...
MONTAUK, NY
Boone Country Connection

Augusta Photo Contest Winners

Photo Contest Winners Focus on New Artwork in Town. What’s new in Augusta? The “Best of Augusta” Photo Contest winners submitted photographs of new and unique works of art in Town. Are you able to find each one within the Town Limits of Augusta? In your search, you may make discoveries of your own.
AUGUSTA, MO
Gothamist.com

Broadway Show Cancellations Piling Up Amid COVID Surge

New York City's restaurant industry isn't the only one that has been scrambling in the wake of the latest winter COVID surge: almost a dozen Broadway and Off-Broadway shows were forced to cancel performances this week due to COVID spreading among casts and crews, making this the largest number of shows to be put on pause since Broadway came back at the start of the fall.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Books & Literature
NewsBreak
Entertainment
News Break
Politics
okcfox.com

Weekend Planner: Things to do in OKC this weekend

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) - Looking for something to do with your family this weekend? You’ve come to the right place!. Check out what's happening this Saturday and Sunday!. From treasure-filled museums to fun and funky festivals, outdoor recreation to loads of shopping and so much more, discover something new this weekend in OKC!
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
Broadway.com

Olivier Winner Giles Terera Returns to the West End's Hamilton

Giles Terera in the West End production of "Hamilton" Olivier Award winner Giles Terera is heading back to the room where it happens. He will return to the role of Aaron Burr in the West End production of Hamilton at the Victoria Palace Theatre from December 17 through January 30, 2022. Simon-Anthony Rhoden, who currently plays the role of Aaron Burr, has sustained an injury and will return to the role at a later date. Jay Perry will play the role of Burr on Thursdays during this period.
HAMILTON, NY
Wicked Local

Gingerbread house contest winner

PEMBROKE - Faith Frattasio of Pembroke won first place in the adult division for her gingerbread house in the gingerbread contest at Lorraines Cake and Supply company in Hanover. This is the first time she ever entered a gingerbread house contest. The event was held Dec. 3-5 as part of the Hanover Four Corners Winter Festival.
PEMBROKE, MA
Rolling Stone

Rising NYC Covid Cases Reignite Caution, Concern in Live Entertainment World

From Broadway stages to small clubs, concerts in New York City are being postponed or called off as Covid-19 case numbers continue to rise.  On Friday, Dec. 17, New York reported 21,027 new positive Covid-19 cases, while the number of hospitalizations in the state jumped to 3,839. While that was the highest new case rate since last January, the hospitalization numbers remain significantly low compared to the over 15,000 people hospitalized when the virus hit its verst peak in April 2020. Nevertheless, several venues, Broadway shows and even the Rockettes have decided not to take their chances out of an abundance of...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

Theatergoers Disappointed As More Broadway Shows Cancel Performances Due To Breakthrough COVID Cases

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — COVID is canceling Broadway productions just when the industry was looking to bounce back during the holiday season. At “Hadestown,” the show is not going on this weekend. COVID-caused closings threw a wrench into what were carefully mapped out plans for theater fan Shoshana Ezekiel, who is visiting from London. “And everything is closing down. I’m turning 18 in a few weeks, so it was a very, very early birthday present to come and see a bunch of Broadway shows,” she told CBS2’s Dave Carlin. At least seven Broadway shows temporarily shut down Saturday due to breakthrough COVID cases. Off-Broadway...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
duboiscountyfreepress.com

Jasper Christmas Decoration contest winners announced

Here are the winners of the Jasper Jaycee/Chamber Christmas Decoration Contest. Take a drive around town with the map embedded at the bottom of the post to check out some great decorations and lights. Family Theme. 1st Place: Jarrod Kearby, 2627 Birk Dr. 2nd Place: Daniel and Rebekah Hall, 916...
JASPER, IN
Idaho State Journal

Chubbuck announces annual Christmas Lighting Contest winners

CHUBBUCK — The overall winner of this year’s Christmas Lighting Contest was 5070 Pleasant View Drive. They have a huge tree all wrapped in lights that light up the entire street. The larger bushes, trees and pillars are all wrapped very precisely. The windows and roofline are outlined perfectly, and it is all very neat and very nicely done.
CHUBBUCK, ID

Comments / 0

Community Policy