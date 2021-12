As of Dec. 16, more than 89,000 Fort Bend County residents have tested positive for COVID-19 since the pandemic began. According to the COVID-19 data dashboard from Fort Bend County Health & Human Services, there were 966 new coronavirus cases in Fort Bend County from Dec. 7-Dec. 15. Week over week, that number is lower than the 1,277 new cases the county reported from Nov. 28-Dec. 6. During that week, Fort Bend County reported 615 new cases Nov. 29, the highest number of cases reported in a single day since Sept. 27, when the county reported over 900 new cases.

