There were plenty of concerns openly voiced over the LA Rams adding free-agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. to the roster late in the season. Terms like ‘locker room cancer’ and “egotistical maniac’ were tossed around as though commentators had personal first-hand experience with the guy. Many cited that his need to be the hero on the team would prove to be the last straw to dismantle whatever remains of the team’s fragile playoff hopes. Others saw a far more sinister impact, a player who would be screaming for the football by Christmas Day, forcing a confrontation with his teammates and his head coach.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO