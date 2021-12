The South Central Conference Tour continues for the Knoxville Basketball Squads tonight as the Panthers head to Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont. The girls played their best start-to-finish game of the season on Tuesday in defeating Davis County 58-46. Unlike the past several seasons, where the Panthers have had that one or two major scorers, Knoxville is now forced to be more balanced and junior Player Emma Dunkin tells KNIA/KRLS Sports any of the five starters and girls that come off the bench could be the leading scorer on any given night.

KNOXVILLE, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO