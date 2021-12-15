Consumer Space-Focussed and Seeking Deeper Understanding

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media. When it comes to investment, size does not matter for this investor. “The amount of capital I used to invest in 2014 / 15 was menial due to lack of funds, but I made it a point to be on cap tables of founders whom I liked and who were working on challenges which I believed in. I call the concept burnt capital. I always tell people who invest into startups that if the money comes back it's good, if it doesn't, no harm. This is my learning capital. My first investment was in a hardware entrepreneur from Kerala 'Rohildev', he built a startup called Fin Robotics, I had invested some INR 18 lakh at a valuation of INR 1 crore and held 18 per cent equity in the company. Unfortunately things didn't go well and they had to shut down Fin.The founder has again started up with something called Nimo Planet, VR headset hardware startup and I am a part of it. The idea is that we back founders wholly and build long term relationships which are beyond investment,” said Dr. Ritesh Malik, founder at Innov8, founder and trustee at Plaksha University.

MARKETS ・ 6 DAYS AGO