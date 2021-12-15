ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Consumer Space-Focussed and Seeking Deeper Understanding

By Deepa Vaidya
Entrepreneur
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYou're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media. Rishabh Mariwala, founder of Sharrp Ventures, has a reason to smile. The fund’s investment Nykaa made a stellar debut on the stock markets. Sharrp Ventures is also invested in Mamaearth while Bira, SleepyCat, MCaffeine, and The Ayurveda Experience are their other...

www.entrepreneur.com

Comments / 0

Related
Entrepreneur

Cardano Critics Question the Reality of Crypto, But the Profits Are Real

Whether crypto has real, fundamental value — in a sense, whether it is real at all — is a question that weighs heavy on investor confidence. It doesn’t help when financial heavy weights like Jamie Dimon make such accusations publicly. They are so influential in the financial world that their comments help cement doubt. This is a disservice, because crypto coins like Cardano (CCC:ADA-USD) present viable investment thesis. Traders who shut them out are missing out on tremendous potential opportunities. This is fact, not conjecture — just consider the returns to date.
MARKETS
Entrepreneur

Learn How These Entrepreneurs Explained To the World the Intricacies Of Crypto Investing

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media. The youth today is continuously being educated about the benefits of making informed investments for a secure future. They have begun to realize that in order to save and spend judiciously, it is quintessential to be financially literate. The dilemma that stands here suggests that a plethora of individuals do not understand the best place to get to know the details involved in investing, especially when it comes to crypto investing. To solve these troubles, entrepreneurs Pablo Heman and Nima Yamini have taken the torch to acknowledge all the emerging questions and yield profound insights.
EDUCATION
Entrepreneur

A believer in Sticking By The Founders

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media. When it comes to investment, size does not matter for this investor. “The amount of capital I used to invest in 2014 / 15 was menial due to lack of funds, but I made it a point to be on cap tables of founders whom I liked and who were working on challenges which I believed in. I call the concept burnt capital. I always tell people who invest into startups that if the money comes back it's good, if it doesn't, no harm. This is my learning capital. My first investment was in a hardware entrepreneur from Kerala 'Rohildev', he built a startup called Fin Robotics, I had invested some INR 18 lakh at a valuation of INR 1 crore and held 18 per cent equity in the company. Unfortunately things didn't go well and they had to shut down Fin.The founder has again started up with something called Nimo Planet, VR headset hardware startup and I am a part of it. The idea is that we back founders wholly and build long term relationships which are beyond investment,” said Dr. Ritesh Malik, founder at Innov8, founder and trustee at Plaksha University.
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ipo#Entrepreneur Media#Sharrp Ventures#Sleepycat#Mcaffeine#Saas#Healthcare#Ev#Pe Vc
American Banker

U.S. consumers are anxious. Bankers need to understand why.

American consumers are in an unusual spot. They’ve dealt with the COVID-19 pandemic and its economic impacts for nearly two years, but the latest unemployment numbers were strong. Wages have grown faster than they have in decades, but so has inflation. Consumer confidence is down, but retail spending is up....
BUSINESS
Entrepreneur

Is the ARK Innovation ETF a Buy Under $100?

Renowned institutional investor Cathie Wood’s Ark Innovation ETF (ARKK) has been one of the worst-performing ETFs in the tech sector so far this year, with some of its major holdings losing momentum. And because the Federal Reserve is expected to increase interest rates in the near term, the question is will ARKK rebound soon? Read more to find out.
STOCKS
Forbes

What Banking As A Service Seeks To Provide Businesses, Banks And Consumers

Dr Ozan Ozerk is the founder of OpenPayd. He is a serial entrepreneur with a vested interest in several digital ventures. Visit OpenPayd. Banking as a service is one of the most important trends in finance today and an interesting situation that seeks to allow giant financial institutions, smaller customer-facing businesses and the everyday consumer to all come out on top.
PERSONAL FINANCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Bitcoin
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Fintech
NewsBreak
Venture Capital
Entrepreneur

Razorpay Raises $375 Million In Series F

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media. Razorpay, one of India’s fastest growing fintech Unicorns, has raised $375 million in Series F round. Co-led by Lone Pine Capital, Alkeon Capital and TCV, the fundraise also received participation from existing investors Tiger Global, Sequoia Capital India, GIC and Y Combinator. With this, the company’s valuation increased to $7.5 billion. This makes it the fastest increase in valuation for an Indian Unicorn in a year, said a statement.
BUSINESS
Footwear News

Sustainability Matters: Alibaba Group Pledges to Achieve Carbon Neutrality by 2030 + More

FN highlights the latest sustainable initiatives this season, including product launches, material innovations and corporate strategies. Send your news to web@footwearnews.com. Dec. 20, 2021: Alibaba Group has pledged to achieve carbon neutrality in its own operations by 2030. The company also introduced a Scope 3+ target, which will help the company achieve 1.5 gigatons of decarbonization by 2035. “We aspire to be a force for positive, innovative change in society. Our ESG strategy is predicated on our mission to be a good company that will live for 102 years and it is the vital foundation for Alibaba’s future development,” said Daniel Zhang,...
ENVIRONMENT
Entrepreneur

3 Must-Buy Technology Mutual Funds to Make Your Portfolio Shine

Technology mutual funds are ideal for investors seeking long-term growth and impressive returns. Improving industry fundamentals and emerging technologies such as AI, ML, robotics and data science are the key catalysts to the sector’s growth. In addition, most funds investing in securities from the technology sector take a growth-oriented...
MARKETS
Entrepreneur

Ryder (R) to Buy Whiplash, Expand E-Commerce Fulfillment Network

Ryder System R recently entered into a definitive agreement to acquire omnichannel fulfillment and logistics service provider, Whiplash, for approximately $480 million in cash. The move is prudent given the pandemic-induced rise in demand for e-commerce. The acquisition will expand Ryder’s e-commerce fulfillment network by adding Whiplash's 19 dedicated and...
BUSINESS
Entrepreneur

Looking for Dimensional Funds? Here're Our Top 3 Picks

Dimensional Fund Advisor offers investment solutions from different asset classes to institutional and individual investors, investment consultants and financial advisors. With a workforce of more than 1400, Dimensional Fund Advisor has 13 offices across several countries, including the United States. Dimensional Fund Advisor invests in both domestic and foreign equities,...
MARKETS
Entrepreneur

Tap Into the Artificial Intelligence Space With These 4 Funds

Is training an enormous number of systems with huge amount of data manually possible? Maybe, but this is where machine learning and artificial intelligence (AI) come into play. Once trained, the systems can check/verify/ make inferences about the new data that those never saw. In simple terms, systems are designed to detect objects in images, creating a photographic memory that can be used in robotics, self-driving cars, virtual assistants and more.
MARKETS
Motley Fool

3 Healthcare Stocks That Could Help Make You a Fortune

Medtronic will benefit from growing demand within the medical devices industry. Pfizer is poised to cash in on the steadily compounding pharma industry. CVS Health should be lifted by increasing U.S. retail prescription volumes and the rapidly growing global health insurance industry. It isn't a stretch to argue that the...
MARKETS

Comments / 0

Community Policy