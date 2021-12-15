LETTER: Eat vegetarian

Though I’ll defend the nut roast (or, somewhat big-headedly, my nut roast, at least) to the death, I’ll generously concede a vegetarian’s right to celebrate Christmas with something else occasionally. And a wellington is a stand-alone dish that has the wow factor to cut it for the most special of occasions. Of course, just about anything can be wrapped in rich, flaky pastry and baked until golden brown, but to displace the nut roast from my affections, this needs to be a recipe that looks at least as impressive inside as the blushing beef version, and that pairs as well with roast spuds, sprouts and cranberry sauce as it would with a simple jug of gravy. This wellington ticks both those boxes (even if I say so myself), can be prepared up to a day in advance, is easily veganised and won’t cost you £60 in beef fillet. Happy Christmas!

