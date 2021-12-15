ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The plug-in car grant has been cut to £1,500

topgear.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYup, our cheapest electric cars got £1,000 more expensive overnight. Skip 1 photos in the image carousel and continue reading. Remember when the government cut the plug-in car grant earlier this year? Well strap in for a dose of deja vu, because the handy discount that’s been helping drive EV sales...

www.topgear.com

CarBuzz.com

Tesla Has Clever Plan To Stop Idiots From Blocking Superchargers

As the spread of electric vehicles continues to gain speed across the globe, the electric charging network needs to keep pace with the growing demand. Tesla, the global leader in electric vehicles, has spent millions to expand its supercharging network and the company currently has more than 25,000 supercharging stations across the planet. The EV manufacturer is looking to democratize its superchargers, and in certain regions, you can charge your Porsche Taycan right next to regular Tesla offerings such as the Model 3 and Model S, but some have been experiencing an unpleasant trend in recent times: internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicles are blocking charging stations. This act is known as "ICEing", and it has become such an issue in China that Tesla has banded with its customers to come up with an interesting solution.
CARS
The Independent

Grants for new electric cars slashed by £1,000

Grants for new electric cars have been slashed by 40 per cent to “enable taxpayers’ money to go further”, the Department for Transport (DfT) has announced.The maximum amount of cash motorists can claim towards the cost of a plug-in car has been cut from £2,500 to £1,500.For cars to be eligible for the grant they must now cost less than £32,000.This is down from £35,000.Plug-in car - £1,500Electric motorcycle - £500Electric moped - £150Large electric van - £5,000Small electric van - £2,500The DfT said the changes will allow “the scheme’s funding to go further and to help more people make...
CARS
CNET

Every electric car and its range for 2021

If you're thinking about putting an electric car in the driveway, there's likely a defining factor: driving range. That is, how far an EV will go on a single charge before needing to be plugged in. It's a crucial part of ensuring an electric car fits your lifestyle and won't be a burden. Let's face it, EVs aren't for everyone, at least not yet.
CARS
Person
Trudy Harrison
motor1.com

Global plug-in car sales October 2021: up 70% and at 8.8% share

Global passenger plug-in electric car sales continue to increase quickly this year, moving towards double-digit market share. In October, roughly 589,000 new plug-in electric cars were sold - according to EV-Volumes data - which is 70% more than a year earlier. It also happens to be the second-highest monthly result...
ECONOMY
motor1.com

UK: Plug-in car sales reach 28% share in November 2021

The passenger car market in the UK finally noted some year-over-year increase, after several months of decline. In November, 115,706 new cars were registered (up 1.7% year-over-year, but still down by a third compared to the pre-pandemic average). On the other hand, plug-in car sales are growing fast. In November,...
ECONOMY
motor1.com

UK government cuts electric car subsidy overnight

The government has cut its Plug-In Car Grant for electric vehicles, reducing the size of the subsidy overnight. With little warning, the Department for Transport (DfT) confirmed the grant would be cut from £2,500 to £1,500, and the funding would only be available for cars costing less than £32,000.
ECONOMY
carwow.co.uk

Government plug-in car grant slashed to £1,500, price threshold reduced to £32,000

Previously covered £2,500 towards a new electric vehicle. Another slash to the Government’s plug-in car grant has been announced, with the discount on new low-emissions plug-in vehicles reduced to £1,500. Previously, you could claim £2,500 towards the price of a new electric vehicle costing £35,000 or less....
CARS
Pocket-lint.com

Electric cars just got more expensive: UK plug-in car grant gets cut again

(Pocket-lint) - The Department for Transport in the UK has announced that it's changing the structure of the plug-in car grant (or plug-in grant scheme), reducing the qualifying limit to just £32,000. The DfT says that the change has been made so that the support is there for those...
CARS
News - What Car?

Every electric car eligible for the Government's £1500 plug-in car grant

Cars costing more than £32,000 are no longer eligible for the Government's plug-in car grant, but that still leaves 16 fully electric models that are... Since 2011, the UK Government has offered a grant to help with the cost of buying an electric car, but it was recently cut to £1500 from the previous figure of £2500.
CARS
FOX2Now

Hybrid vs plug-in hybrid vs electric cars: Understanding the differences

( ) – If you visit a dealership, you’ll realize that the future of the automobile has arrived. Gone are the days that the Toyota Prius was the only green vehicle to choose from, as hybrids have become so mainstream that nearly every automaker offers them. And hybrids aren’t the only option for eco-minded drivers. There’s a growing list of plug-in hybrids to choose from as well as all-electric vehicles. Popular gasoline models like the Toyota RAV4, Ford Escape, and Hyundai Santa Fe have both hybrid and plug-in hybrid versions available. What are the differences between hybrids and plug-in hybrids? And how do these vehicles differ from electric vehicles?
CARS
BBC

Motoring groups criticise cut in electric car subsidies

Motoring groups have criticised plans to further cut the size of government grants towards buying electric cars. From Wednesday, the amount has been reduced from £2,500 to £1,500. Electric cars priced under £32,000 are eligible. The Department for Transport says it's targeting the funding at more affordable...
CARS
NewsBreak
BMW
NewsBreak
Electric Vehicles
NewsBreak
Volkswagen
NewsBreak
Cars
insideevs.com

Germany: More Than A Third Of New Cars Were Plug-Ins In November

In November, new passenger car registrations in Germany decreased for the fifth consecutive month, by 32% year-over-year to 198,258. The plug-in segment is growing but slowed down significantly as plug-in hybrids are going backward. Last month, some 68,169 new plug-in cars were registered (up 14% year-over-year), which is the second-highest...
CARS
topgear.com

This is a Leaf-powered, fully-electric Nissan Bluebird

Nissan renews an 80s econobox for a unique one-off, calls it ‘Newbird’. Skip 16 photos in the image carousel and continue reading. Turn on Javascript to see all the available pictures. The ‘why’ you’re no doubt currently mulling is simple: the Bluebird was the first car to be built...
CARS
HackerNoon

Uncover the Dark Side of Electric Vehicles

Electric Vehicles are gaining popularity in the developed world, but manufacturers need to start thinking about recycling EV batteries. Lithium, cobalt, nickel, and rare earth minerals like neodymium and dysprosium are hard to mine. Mining these minerals can result in damage to the local water supply, kill local fauna, and pollute the soil. It just makes sense that we extract those materials instead of dumping them in a landfill when we are done, thus creating even more waste.
CARS
CNBC

Ford stops reservations for F-150 Lightning electric pickup due to strong demand, CEO tells Cramer

Ford CEO Jim Farley said Thursday that interest in the automaker's soon-to-launch F-150 Lightning electric pickup truck is so great that it had to stop taking reservations. "We are completely oversubscribed with our battery electric vehicles, Lightning especially," Farley said in an interview during a special live online event, "CNBC Investing Club: Jim Cramer's Game Plan for 2022."
ECONOMY
Gear Patrol

Chevy's Next Pickup Truck Will Be 'Unmatched,' GM CEO Says

By now, we're all quickly becoming aware of the capability and potential of electric vehicles. Trading in internal-combustion engines and tanks full of liquid fossil juice for electric motors and battery packs not only makes cars and trucks more environmentally friendly and easier to maintain, it also makes it easy to make vehicles that pack more power and capability than their ICE-powered forebears. (Witness Tesla's supercar-stomping Model S Plaid or Rivian's R1T pickup, which is racking up awards left and right.)
CARS
CarBuzz.com

This Is the Most Reliable Car You Can Buy Today

Consumer Reports recently released its annual reliability report, and once again, Japanese brands dominated just as they did across the pond, with the Mazda MX-5 being named the UK's most reliable car. Consumer Reports gives a brand a score out of 100, and the average is usually between 41 to 60 points. The average reliability for Asian brands is 62, followed by European manufacturers with 44, and domestic brands on 18 points.
BUYING CARS
Gear Patrol

Ford Announced It Has a Game-Changing New Truck Coming

Ford unveiled its all-electric pickup truck, the F-150 Lightning, for the first time last spring (and gave us a ride in the prototype). That vehicle will hit the market next year and is proving more popular than Ford anticipated. But Ford is already working on its successor and a range of other electric trucks.
CARS

