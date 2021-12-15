ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

The Biden Administration's Drug Surrender | Opinion

By Christopher Landau
Newsweek
Newsweek
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Dn2s0_0dNMdPjj00

For decades, the U.S. and Mexico have been locked in a blame game over illegal drugs. The U.S. demands that Mexico do more to curtail supply, while Mexico insists that the U.S. must do more to reduce demand. As U.S. ambassador to Mexico during the Trump administration, I tried to break this cycle of recrimination by urging each country to take responsibility for matters within its own control instead of focusing on the other's shortcomings.

It is Mexico's responsibility to address the flow of illegal drugs (and precursor agents) within its borders and the virtually unchecked power of sophisticated criminal networks to operate with general impunity within large chunks of the country. And it is the United States' responsibility to reduce its apparently limitless demand for illegal drugs (a task that requires revamped and revitalized education efforts), to crack down on the networks that distribute such drugs within the U.S. and to stem the flow of money and weapons to criminal networks in Mexico.

Last month's summit with Mexican president Andrés Manuel López Obrador afforded President Joe Biden an opportunity to refocus the two countries' counternarcotics efforts. He failed to do so. According to the official White House readout of the meeting, the two presidents addressed the drug issue by pledging "to create working groups on arms trafficking and related transborder crime and border security," and "to enter into a Memorandum of Understanding for joint cooperation on mental health, substance use disorder, and addictions." Notably absent was any substantive strategy to attack either the supply of, or the demand for, illegal drugs.

That absence should come as no surprise; when it comes to drugs, the Biden administration has embraced a strategy of surrender. None of the White House Office of National Drug Control Policy's top three priorities involve any effort to reduce drug supply or demand. Rather, those priorities characterize illegal drug use as a public-health challenge—"substance use disorders"—and focus primarily on treatment.

The administration identifies its top drug priority as "expanding access to evidence-based treatment." But treatment represents an effort to ameliorate the negative consequences of drug use, not an attempt to prevent such use in the first place. The need for treatment is a reflection of the problem, not a pathway toward a solution.

The administration's second priority is "advancing racial equity in our approach to drug policy." On examination, this turns out to be nothing more than a variation on the treatment theme. The administration wants to ensure that "Black, Indigenous, and People of Color (BIPOC)" individuals can access treatment at the same level as "White individuals." But illegal drugs are killing Americans across all racial and demographic categories. Focusing on equality of access to treatment is a little bit like focusing on equality of access to lifeboats on the Titanic instead of trying to avoid the iceberg.

The administration's third priority, "enhancing evidence-based harm reduction efforts," differs from its first priority only insofar as the administration posits a distinction between formal "treatment" efforts and "organizations that offer low-barrier services, including harm reduction," such as "syringe services programs." Whatever the merits of providing services—including access to free syringes—to drug addicts, such programs are no substitute for effective education and interdiction efforts. Overdoses, after all, kill not only longtime addicts, but even those trying illegal drugs (such as pills laced with fentanyl) for the first time.

Last year, the U.S. passed the somber milestone of more than 100,000 overdose deaths—double the number from 2015, which was itself a record year. The administration's prioritization of treatment, at the expense of efforts to reduce either supply or demand, will do nothing to stem the flow of illegal drugs. And without a clear commitment by both the U.S. and Mexico, as well as a clear division of responsibilities between the two countries, the illegal drug trade will continue to exact a terrible toll on both sides of the border.

Christopher Landau was U.S. ambassador to Mexico from 2019-21.

The views expressed in this article are the writer's own.

Comments / 28

Lenny Martin
3d ago

Good for Biden for recognizing what an utter waist it is to devote anymore resources to a war that should never had started in the first place. It's called Commensense and some people will use it if deemed necessary. I guess some would rather this country continue to fight a miserably failed war because America's not happy unless its dumping billions into unsuccessful wars.

Reply(2)
8
WildCard64
3d ago

Legalize marijuana. That'll lessen up the demand for the addictive, deadly, destructive Drugs. There really is Power in the Flower. 🙏💖🌱

Reply(1)
5
Trish Scott
3d ago

the government in both countries are benefiting from the cartels why stop it ?

Reply
15
Related
The Independent

Texas starts building border wall using state money and same contractor used by Trump

Texas has broken ground on a partial border wall with Mexico, using the same contractor used by Donald Trump before his plans were subsequently scrapped by Joe Biden. Now working under the auspices of Texas Governor Greg Abbott the very same group is pressing on with plans to construct a wall across sections of the Mexican border that remain unbuilt.On 16 December, the first wall panels were erected in Starr County, with more to follow over the coming months. Pictures shared by Fox News correspondent Bill Melugin show the progress that has been made thus far, using what he...
U.S. POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Fox News

CNN host admits he's puzzled by Biden's unpopularity, claims low approval rating is not his fault

Liberal CNN host and Washington Post columnist Fareed Zakaria admitted Thursday he was puzzled by President Biden's unpopularity. In a Post piece headlined, "The puzzle of Joe Biden’s unpopularity," Zakaria claimed Biden's low approval rating wasn't actually his fault, but that he was instead "paying the price" for being president during "complicated times."
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Washington Post

Biden is foundering because Democrats made two major misjudgments

December 2021 is obviously not shaping up as President Biden had planned. Last February, Biden told a CNN town hall that “by next Christmas, I think we’ll be in a very different circumstance, God willing, than we are today. … A year from now, I think that there’ll be significantly fewer people having to be socially distanced, having to wear a mask.” Instead, America will be getting a very nasty Christmas present of the omicron variant. More contagious than anything seen so far, it’s clearly able to evade at least some of the immune defenses acquired from vaccines or prior infection.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Illegal Drugs#Drug Trafficking#Illegal Drug Trade#Mexican#White House
americanmilitarynews.com

Democrat senator blocks bill banning goods made with slave labor in China

On Wednesday, Sen. Ron Wyden (D-OR) blocked bipartisan legislation that would ban goods from China’s Xinjiang region where the Chinese Communist Party is committing genocide against Uyghur minorities and producing merchandise using slave labor. Wyden obstructed the bill after Sen. Marco Rubio (R-FL) refused his request to include an...
FOREIGN POLICY
Fox News

Biden's America faces devastating defeat by communist China

The United States is drifting toward a catastrophic defeat. I am talking about a defeat which will eliminate our freedom and permanently subordinate America to Communist China and its demands for absolute control and obedience. You may think this vision is alarmist, but look at the Chinese Communist Party’s control...
FOREIGN POLICY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
The Independent

Is Biden’s Build Back Better bill dead?

Democrats once again saw the prospects of President Joe Biden’s landmark Build Back Better legislation delayed, with action on the ambitious package likely stalled until the new year. The clock is ticking for Democrats, as the 2022 midterm elections loom and the window for enacting ambitious policy gets smaller. “We will advance this work together over the days and weeks ahead,” Mr Biden said in a statement on Thursday evening, acknowledging that the proposal will likely get pushed to the new year. “We will – we must – get Build Back Better passed, even in the face of Republican...
U.S. POLITICS
Fox News

Biden's border strategy grows deadlier by the day

Over the past week or so, car and truck crashes from high speed chases involving illegal immigrants and those who smuggle them have killed dozens on our southern border. In one incident alone 55 migrants died as an over packed semi careened out of control. Just in the last few days a mother and daughter lost their lives when their car was slammed into by a fleeing trafficker.
IMMIGRATION
Newsweek

Newsweek

New York City, NY
670K+
Followers
74K+
Post
698M+
Views
ABOUT

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

 https://www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy