ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

Libya election: What’s the one thing women want from politicians?

BBC
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLibya's long-awaited presidential election has been billed as a chance to move on from the chaos...

www.bbc.com

Comments / 0

Related
AFP

Libya delays candidate list raising new doubts over election timetable

Libya's election commission on Saturday delayed publication of a final list of candidates for a presidential election scheduled in less than two weeks. The first round of the presidential election "cannot take place on December 24 because the candidates have the right to two weeks of official campaigning after the publication of the definitive list," Harchaoui told AFP. The election commission did not give a new date for issuing the list.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
AFP

Chile chooses president from polar opposites

A Chile in the throes of profound change will choose a president Sunday from polar opposite candidates vying for votes among an apathetic and alienated electorate. In the midst of rewriting its dictatorship-era constitution in answer to a social uprising against economic hardship and one of the world's highest rates of economic inequality, the country faces a stark leadership choice. The candidates could not have been more different: far-right lawyer Jose Antonio Kast, an apologist for ex-dictator Augusto Pinochet and the neoliberal economic model he left behind; and leftist lawmaker Gabriel Boric with his plans for a welfare state. "Certainly, a lot of people are uncomfortable with the choices they have. And that's because the moderate candidates didn't make it to the runoff. The two extreme candidates made it to the runoff," analyst Patricio Navia of the New York University told AFP.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
AFP

Libya upper house calls for election delay

Libya's upper house on Wednesday proposed delaying December presidential elections by two months, the latest dispute over the vote intended to help end 10 years of violence. A United Nations-led political process targeting December 24 polls has been undermined by bitter divisions over the legal basis for elections and who should be allowed to run, with a string of controversial figures stepping forward. The High Council of State, which is equivalent to a senate, suggested the presidential vote could take place in February to avoid further threatening the country's political transition. "Pushing forward with presidential elections without any formal constitutional or legal rules, amid tension, mistrust among (Libyan) actors and foreign interference, could destroy the entire political process," it said in a statement.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Muammar Gaddafi
Foreign Policy

Libya’s Election in Doubt

Here is today’s Foreign Policy brief: Libya’s presidential election plans hang by a thread amid legal disputes, U.S. President Joe Biden issues first North Korea sanctions, and Malta plans to legalize marijuana consumption. If you would like to receive Morning Brief in your inbox every weekday, please sign...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
spectrumlocalnews.com

Libya’s election faces uncertainty amid towering challenges

CAIRO (AP) — Libya’s presidential election, meant to help unify the nation after a decade of civil war, is supposed to take place in just over a week, but calls are mounting for a delay. Either scenario — holding the vote on time or postponing it — could...
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Politicians#Bbc Monitoring#Libyan
Axios

Women politicians are under siege

Women in Congress feel besieged and singled-out amid surging threats against lawmakers at all levels, with some frustrated more hasn't been done to halt the trend. Why it matters: As record numbers of American women are being elected to public office, their growing political power is being met with death and rape threats, sexist and racist abuse and online disinformation. Collectively, it's discouraged women from running for office.
CONGRESS & COURTS
milwaukeesun.com

176 asylum seekers evacuated from Libya to Rwanda

Tripoli [Libya], December 11 (ANI/Xinhua): The United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) said on Friday it evacuated 176 vulnerable asylum seekers from Libya to Rwanda on a humanitarian flight. "It was the second such flight to Rwanda this year, using the Emergency Transit Mechanism, the first having taken place...
WORLD
newwaysministry.org

In Bangladesh, Bishop Congratulates Transgender Politician on Election Victory

A Catholic bishop congratulated a woman who recently made history as the first transgender person to become a Union Council chairperson in Bangladesh. Bishop James Romen Boiragi of Khulna—which includes the district where the election occurred—praised the newly elected chairperson, Nazrul Islam Ritu, for her historic victory. Boiragi commented that Ritu’s election marks a turning point in how transgender people are perceived in Bangladesh.
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
NewsBreak
World
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
realcleardefense.com

What Russia Wants from a Ukraine Crisis

Putin’s Hybrid War along NATO’s Eastern Flank: In an April 2014 interview with Russian media at a time when the war in Eastern Ukraine was gathering speed, Vladimir Putin introduced a concept that effectively transformed that crisis into a classic case of irredentism threatening the stability of Europe as a whole. In doing so he set the framework for the coming years of strategic competition between Russia and the United States and its NATO allies. Speaking on Russian TV that day Putin invoked the historic concept of “Novorossiya” – a reference to a swath of territory conquered by the Romanovs in the 18th century from the imploding Ottoman Empire. The message was clear: this was the lens through which he saw the region’s geopolitics. (Two centuries ago, Novorossiya covered about thirty percent of today’s post-Cold War Ukrainian territory, including Crimea.) Putin’s “Novorossiya Plus” is now front and center amid the current Russian military buildup along Ukraine’s borders to say nothing of the hybrid attacks launched from Belarus against Latvia, Lithuania, and especially Poland, with migrants funneled from Belarus to break NATO’s Eastern parameter.
POLITICS
AFP

'Fear of communism,' why Chile's rich vote right

In Santiago's upper-class neighborhood of Lo Barnechea with its Ferraris, mansions and luxury retailers, 51.68 percent of people voted for far-right, neoliberal candidate Jose Antonio Kast in Chile's first presidential election round in November. It is one of two neighborhoods out of dozens in greater Santiago where Kast, an apologist for Chile's brutal dictator Augusto Pinochet, amassed more than half the votes out of the seven candidates then in the race. His rival in Sunday's runoff, leftist lawmaker Gabriel Boric, won the most neighborhoods, mainly in middle-class areas, but did not break the 50-percent ceiling in any of them. Kast's defenders are vociferous in Lo Barnechea. The neighborhood is notable for also having gone against the stream last year to vote "No" in a referendum on whether Chile should approve a new constitution to replace the one enacted under Pinochet.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Guardian

End United Nations veto in mass atrocity cases, urges David Miliband

Britain must back calls for countries in the United Nations security council to give up their veto on cases of alleged mass atrocities, genocide and war crimes, the former foreign secretary David Miliband has said. Miliband, now the president of the New York-based NGO, International Rescue Committee, said he supported...
POLITICS
The New Humanitarian

Libya’s uncertain elections, the ‘forgotten crisis’ effect, and an away win for Yemen: The Cheat Sheet

Our editors’ weekly take on humanitarian news, trends, and developments from around the globe. Libya is supposed to hold presidential elections on 24 December, a key milestone in a long UN-led process intended to unify the country. However, it’s not clear if the polls will take place at all. With days to go, nearly three million people were registered to vote but there was still no final list of candidates. Among those who have thrown their hat in the ring are Saif al-Islam Gaddafi (wanted by the International Criminal Court for alleged war crimes committed during the revolution that overthrew his father 10 years ago), Khalifa Haftar (commander of the self-styled Libyan National Army, which in 2019 and 2020 led an assault on the capital, Tripoli), and Abdul Hamid Dbeibah, the country’s current interim prime minister. All three have faced challenges to their right to run, and Human Rights Watch has expressed concern over whether the elections can be free and fair. While international leaders continue to push for a vote next week, there are real fears – especially following clashes this week in the south – that the polls, or the results, could lead the country back into exactly the kind of widespread violence it is still trying to recover from.
MIDDLE EAST
MSNBC

Who just gave Donald Trump $1 billion?

Ageless Actress: Does Your Stomach Bulge, No Matter What? Try This Routine. The App That's Teaching Americans Spanish in Just 3 Weeks. Oregon Seniors: Forget Your Old Bathtub, Do This Instead. Paradigme Study /. A new research study for people with Follicular Lymphoma is looking for participants.
POTUS

Comments / 0

Community Policy