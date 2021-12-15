ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
A Video Portrait of Influential Blues Musicians in the 1960s

By Angel Romero
Cover picture for the articleThe DVD titled The American Folk Blues Festivals: The British Tours 1963-1966 (Hip-O Records, 2007) showcases iconic songs by some of the most significant American blues and folk...

Tennessee Tribune

Influential Journalist Tate Passes

NASHVILLE, TN — Few writers have ever better understood or chronicled the links in various Black cultural forms better than Greg Tate. Tate, who died last week at 64, covered both jazz and hip-hop, as well as literature, visual art and theatre. His work was published in many publications, most notably the Village Voice and Rolling Stone.
NASHVILLE, TN
worldmusiccentral.org

Open Call to World Music Artists, Andrea Parodi Prize 2022

The Andrea Parodi Prize competition, one of the most important European world music contests, is now accepting artists for its 15th edition. Finals will be held in Cagliari, Italy in the autumn of 2022. Registration is free and open to all international world music artists. Deadline to apply is May 31, 2022.
MUSIC
Literary Hub

From Joni to Dylan: On the Bards of 1960s Pop

For tens of thousands of years, human beings have been using fictional devices to shape their worlds and communicate with one another. Four thousand years ago they began writing down these stories, and a great flourishing of human achievement began. We know it today as literature, a term broad enough to encompass everything from ancient epic poetry to contemporary novels. How did literature develop? What forms has it taken? And what can we learn from engaging with these works today? Hosted by Jacke Wilson, an amateur scholar with a lifelong passion for literature, The History of Literature takes a fresh look at some of the most compelling examples of creative genius the world has ever known.
MUSIC
worldmusiccentral.org

King of Afro-Latin Rock Back with Blessings and Miracles

Santana – Blessings and Miracles (Starfaith/BMG, 2021) “Blessings and Miracles,” the new album from Carlos Santana, presents a wide range of musical styles and stellar guests. On certain tracks like “Santana Celebration”, “Mother Yes” and “Ghost of Future Pull II” Santana goes back to his deeply satisfying Latin...
MUSIC
Person
Sister Rosetta Tharpe
Person
Muddy Waters
Person
Junior Wells
The Guardian

Singer-songwriter Melanie: ‘Woodstock was unbelievably frightening’

Melanie remembers the day she busked in London well. The year was 1983 and the concert she was to play had been cancelled due to unsatisfactory ticket sales. So she was sitting with friends, drinking Pimm’s, when someone called to tell her that fans had congregated outside the Royal Albert Hall. “I thought, I’m just going to grab my guitar and go over there and sing,” she tells me by phone from her home in Tennessee. And so she did. The police arrived to move her on – and shortly thereafter, the headlines spun.
MUSIC
Variety

The Best Music Books of 2021

So many music books, so little time. As always, we did our best to keep up with the bounty of music tomes that have hit the shelves in the past year, and as always, we failed dismally — but we did read quite a few! Below are our summations of the best ones that we actually managed to finish, with no offense intended toward those we didn’t. “The Beatles — Get Back”  by the Beatles; John Harris (editor) — When the book component of the Beatles’ “Let It Be” memorial year came out in hardback in October, full of transcribed dialogue...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
country1037fm.com

Star Of Legendary Sitcom Found Dead

One of the biggest and most successful sitcoms of the 1970s/80s was “Happy Days.” As was the case in those days, to capitalize on that success, “spinoff” shows were developed from the original. “Happy Days” spawned “Mork and Mindy” (making a star of Robin Williams) and “Laverne and Shirley.” Cindy Williams and Penny Marshall (pictured above) starred in this brilliant comedy of two, single girls in Milwaukee working at a brewery and navigating life. Cindy’s (Shirley) boyfriend on the show was a dancer/singer/boxer, “Carmine ‘The Big Ragu’ Ragusa.” He was played by Eddie Mekka.
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Tracee Ellis Ross saddens fans with painful goodbye

It was a very sad and difficult day for Tracee Ellis Ross when she took a step back from her comedic genius to deliver a painful farewell. In an emotional post, the daughter of Diana Ross was overcome with feelings as she shared photos from the wrap party of her show, Black-ish.
CELEBRITIES
#Blues Music#Musicians#The Blues#Newport Jazz Festival#British#African American
Syracuse.com

‘Laverne & Shirley’ actor found dead at 69

Peter Sblendorio, New York Daily News (TNS) Longtime “Laverne & Shirley” actor Eddie Mekka was reportedly discovered dead last Saturday at his California home. Mekka, who portrayed Carmine Ragusa on the popular sitcom, had battled blood clots recently, his brother told TMZ. Authorities went to Mekka’s home in Newhall after...
CELEBRITIES
disneydining.com

Two Beloved Disney Actors Pass Away Within Days of Each Other

Two beloved Hollywood actors well-known to Disney fans sadly passed within days of each other lastweek. Art LaFleur passed away at age 78 on November 17 — although his death was not reported until November 20 — Will Ryan passed away at the age of 72 on Friday, November 19. Ryan passed away after a short battle with cancer, and LaFleur died after a more than 10-year battle with Parkinson’s disease.
CELEBRITIES
metv.com

Chuck Connors turned down $10,000 because he refused to make fun of Westerns

"I proved I wasn't money hungry," the Rifleman star said. The Big Party was a kind of TV show they just don't make anymore. Premiering in 1959, the program was just what the title suggested — a posh soirée where celebrities mingled in their best evening wear. Sponsored by Revlon, The Big Party invited the likes of Rock Hudson, Sammy Davis Jr., Carol Channing and Eva Gabor to sip cocktails, sing at the piano and chit-chat. The CBS series ran for a very brief time but remains a fantastic snapshot of late-'50s Hollywood.
CELEBRITIES
iconvsicon.com

The Pretty Reckless Release ‘Death By Rock And Roll’ Commentary Edition

THE PRETTY RECKLESS have released a commentary version of their No.1-charting album Death By Rock And Roll. The band and producer Jonathan Wyman offer full commentary on each of the album’s tracks on this special edition, out now. Get it here. It’s a guided tour of one of the most...
MUSIC
