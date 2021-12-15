Is a new episode of CSI: Vegas on tonight? (December 15)

You may be waiting a while to see more of NCIS: Los Angeles season 13 on CBS, but we have great news to share from behind the scenes!. Today, the network confirmed that Daniela Ruah is directing the upcoming seventh episode of the season entitled “Lost Soldier Down.” This marks the follow-up to her directorial debut “Russia, Russia, Russia” last season, and we’ve seen on Daniela’s Instagram that she will also be directing episode 14 of this episode. Clearly, she’s angling to be a part of the regular rotation now! Directing gives her an opportunity to flex a few different creative muscles, and it also gives her an additional skill that she could utilize whenever this show is done. (Granted, we’re hoping that this is something that won’t be happening anytime soon.)

TV SERIES ・ 16 DAYS AGO