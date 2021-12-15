ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Galera raised to Buy at HC Wainwright, BTIG after avasopasem trial met primary endpoint

By Mamta Mayani
Seeking Alpha
Seeking Alpha
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Galera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GRTX) continues yesterday's rally, up 17.8% premarket after the company reported positive avasopasem data in late-stage study. GRTX said that corrected results from its Phase 3 ROMAN trial of avasopasem achieved statistical...

seekingalpha.com

