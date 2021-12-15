ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Medical & Biotech

NRx Pharmaceuticals added to the Nasdaq Biotech Index

By Deepa Sarvaiya
Seeking Alpha
Seeking Alpha
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

NRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NRXP) to be added to the Nasdaq Biotechnology Index...

seekingalpha.com

Comments / 0

Related
Motley Fool

3 Top IPO Stocks to Buy in 2022

2021 has been a wild period for growth stocks. Some names are now (as of December) in the midst of a third pullback this past year and down double-digit percentages from their all-time highs. Among the hardest-hit stocks are recent IPOs, which tend to be especially volatile in their first year as publicly-traded companies.
STOCKS
MyChesCo

NRx Pharmaceuticals Announces New, Favorable Safety Report for ZYESAMI

RADNOR, PA — NRx Pharmaceuticals (Nasdaq: NRXP) this week provided a new safety update on ZYESAMI® (aviptadil), which is being tested in the ACTIV-3b Critical Care Phase 3 study sponsored by the US National Institutes of Health (NIH). In its third scheduled analysis, the study’s Independent Data Safety Monitoring Board found no new safety concerns after reviewing a total of 348 patients and recommended continued enrollment.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nrx#Nrx Pharmaceuticals#Nrxp#Mph
Seeking Alpha

CASI Pharmaceuticals jumps 12% on repurchase of stock upto $10M

CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI) jumps 12% as board approves a stock repurchase program for the repurchase of up to $10M of the Company's common stock (and no more than 12.5M shares of the Company's common stock) through open market purchases. The funding for this program to come from available corporate funds,...
STOCKS
Seeking Alpha

GlaxoSmithKline, Vir granted European approval for COVID-19 antibody therapy

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) and Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) announced that the European Commission (EC) approved Xevudy (sotrovimab) as an early treatment for COVID-19. Accordingly, the monoclonal antibody is licensed in the EU for adults and adolescents who suffer from COVID-19 and are at the risk of developing severe disease yet do not require supplemental oxygen.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Medical & Biotech
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Biology
Seeking Alpha

Sonnet BioTherapeutics EPS beats by $0.02

Sonnet BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:SONN): FY GAAP EPS of -$1.02 beats by $0.02. As of September 30, 2021, Sonnet had $27.6M cash on hand. Jay Cross, CFO commented, "The company has made important forward progress with our balance sheet this fiscal year, and we expect to continue to deliver on our stated objectives of advancing our therapeutic pipeline. We believe we are in a good position to maintain our positive momentum through 2022."
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Seeking Alpha

iRhythm extends gains after adding a new bull at JP Morgan

IRhythm Technologies (IRTC +5.5%) is set to close higher for the third straight session after JP Morgan upgraded the MedTech company to Overweight from Neutral, noting a favorable risk-reward setup. The price target increased to $116 from $100 per share implies a premium of ~16.0% to the last close. iRhythm...
STOCKS
Seeking Alpha

Coherus Biosciences appoints Theresa LaVallee as CDO

Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) has announced the addition of Theresa LaVallee, Ph.D. as its Chief Development Officer. Dr. LaVallee will serve as a member of the Co.’s executive leadership team and oversee all regulatory matters and product development functions, reporting to Denny Lanfear, President and CEO of Coherus.
BUSINESS
Seeking Alpha

Abbvie seeks U.S. International Trade Commission help to block Humira biosimilar

Abbvie (ABBV -1.7%) has asked the U.S. International Trade Commission to stop Alvotech from marketing a biosimilar of Humira (adalimumab) saying the Icelandic biotech developed the generic version using stolen trade secrets. Yesterday, Alvotech announced that it received European Commission approval for AVT02, the Humira biosimilar, in November. Abbvie alleges...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
MarketWatch

Private equity firm TPG files IPO to trade on the Nasdaq

Private equity firm TPG Partners LLC on Thursday filed its initial public offering to trade on the Nasdaq under the symbol TPG. The Fort Worth, Texas, financial firm that previously operated under the name Texas Pacific Group plans to raise up to $100 million, but the dollar figure will most likely change once the company sets its estimated price range. JPMorgan, Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley, TPG Capital BD and BofA Securities are leading the IPO's underwriting roster of 23 banks. Founded in 1992, TPG currently counts about $109 billion of assets under management, with 912 employees. TPG reported $3.8 billion of net income and $3.9 billion of revenue in the nine months ended Sept. 30, compared to net income of $295.2 million and revenue of $564.4 million in the year-ago period.
FORT WORTH, TX
Seeking Alpha

Regeneron says it has experimental monoclonal antibodies effective against Omicron

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) says it has monoclonal antibodies in development that are effective against the Omicron variant of COVID-19. The company said it expects those candidates to enter the clinic in Q1 2022. Regeneron said that its currently available COVID-19 antibody cocktail, REGEN-COV (casirivimab and imdevimab), is effective against the...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Seeking Alpha

Raj Kannan joins Aerie pharmaceuticals as CEO

Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) appoints Raj Kannan as CEO and a director, effective December 20, 2021. Raj Kannan has over 25 years of experience leading and developing companies, most recently he served as the CEO and President of Chiasma. Recently, the company inked licensing deal for Rhopressa and Rocklatan in Europe...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Daily Camera

Boulder-based Brickell Biotech gets temporary delisting reprieve from Nasdaq

Brickell Biotech Inc. (Nasdaq: BBI) has received a 180-day extension to boost its stock price and retain Nasdaq compliance for listing on the exchange. According to a disclosure filed this week with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, the clinical-stage pharmaceutical company that’s developing a gel to treat excessive sweating has until June 13, 2022, to demonstrate that the closing bid price of the firm’s common stock is at least $1 per share for a minimum of 10 consecutive business days.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Seeking Alpha

Seeking Alpha

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
43K+
Post
376K+
Views
ABOUT

Seeking Alpha is an industry leader in mining the wisdom of the crowds for insights on every topic of interest to investors. Our editors curate investing news and analysis from a network of stock analysts, traders, economists, academics, financial advisers and industry experts — all who engage in our community.

 https://seekingalpha.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy