New post office coming to Cape Coral

CAPE CORAL, Fla. – A new post office is expected to open in Cape Coral next November.

The United States Postal Service tells NBC2 it will be located on Pine Island Road and Southwest 4th Street.

Until then post offices that are already open will handle holiday deliveries this year.

Wednesday (12/15) is the last day for customers to ship through USPS retail ground services for packages to deliver by Christmas, experts said.

Shipping after Wednesday will cost you extra through first-class mail services.

USPS is extending its hours this week to help more customers.

Each location is different. Be sure to check for hours before heading out the door.