Get ready for golden era of robotics strategist

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLow interest rates, rising labor costs and disrupted supply chains are setting up ?a huge surge in spending on robotics and artificial intelligence,? says Global X, the New York-based provider of exchange-traded funds (ETFs). According to the firm's Senior Vice President and Head...

Confectionary News

Robots ‘ready to extend reach’ in food industry

There’s a strong case for the future growth of robots in food production in Europe, believes Dutch bank ING, as companies look to boost competitiveness, improve product quality and respond to rising labour costs. Operational robot stock in food and beverage manufacturing has almost doubled since 2014, according to...
World's first data observability platform, Acceldata appoints Gajanana Hegde as Vice President and Head of Global Engineering

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], December 17 (ANI/NewsVoir): Acceldata, the world's first data observability platform, today announced the appointment of Gajanana Hegde as Vice PresidentHead of Global Engineering. In this role, Gajanana will lead and oversee Acceldata's global research and development teams while actively contributing to its growth journey across international markets.
How Are Companies Leveraging Blockchain Technology?

Of late, Blockchain has become a family term among the people who love or even hate digital currencies. We hear many of the business leaders and top techie people talk about it daily. When they talk about this technology, they refer to the emerging trends as seen in their businesses. They talk about using it for making a digital transformation regarding businesses. We often hear about Blockchain as technology in these discussions. However, many feel that one can find too many applications going beyond digital currencies and fiat-based finance. In this post, we will be looking at how Blockchain technology is sold like hotcakes in different organizations. We will check the way companies today are leveraging this technology in various aspects of their day-to-day business. You can even explore on sites like bitcoin up official website. Now, let’s start digging deep into this in the following paragraphs:
We Know A Lot More About Omicron Now. It’s Not Good News.

Go get a vaccine and a booster shot. Unless you want COVID. That’s the clear message sent by the Omicron coronavirus variant, uncovered only a month ago and now racing around the globe. On Nov. 26, the World Health Organization and US government both designated the Omicron the fifth...
China creating ‘brain-control weapons’ and weaponizing biotech, US says

The U.S. Department of Commerce suspects a Chinese military academy and eleven of its associated research institutes are developing technology to support the Chinese military, including brain-control weaponry. On Friday, the Commerce Department added 37 Chinese, Georgian, Malaysian, and Turkish entities to the restricted Entity List. The Commerce Department took...
