China

Small town in China's Tibet Autonomous Region embraces great changes

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleZhentang, a border town in southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region, is one of the Sherpa settlements deep in the Himalayas, with an elevation of 2,000 meters on...

Reuters

U.S. names Tibet coordinator, drawing warning from China

WASHINGTON, Dec 21 (Reuters) - The United States on Monday named Under Secretary of State Uzra Zeya as special coordinator for Tibet, drawing warnings from China to stay out of its internal affairs. U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Zeya, who is responsible for democracy and human rights, would...
FOREIGN POLICY
neworleanssun.com

China's policies threaten Tibet's unique and centuries-old culture: Report

Toronto [Canada], December 9 (ANI): Amid ongoing concerns over human rights issues in China, a new research paper has thrown light on China's relocation policy in Tibet, which under the garb of social changes, threatens its unique and centuries-old culture. This was revealed in a research paper released last month...
CHINA
hawaiitelegraph.com

Well-off life in China's ancient villages

TAIYUAN, Dec. 16 (Xinhua) -- In north China's Shanxi Province, there lies a number of ancient villages boasting histories of over 1,000 years. As China completed the building of a moderately prosperous society in all respects, villages are glowing with new vitality. Boat trackers in Niangniangtan Village were once a...
JOBS
hawaiitelegraph.com

China's common prosperity boon to world

BEIJING, Dec. 21 (Xinhua) -- The phrase common prosperity has gained prominence this year, as China is determined to bring better lives to more people. After winning the anti-poverty fight and completing the first centenary goal of building a moderately prosperous society in all respects, China now has favorable conditions for promoting common prosperity.
CHINA
realcleardefense.com

To Deter China, Think Big

Steven Metz, To Deter China, Think Big, No. 511, December 10, 2021. Steven Metz is Professor of National Security and Strategy at the U.S. Army War College. This essay is solely the work of the author and does not represent the official position of the U.S. Army or U.S. Army War College.
POLITICS
AFP

China's Xi'an tests millions as Covid cases rise

The Chinese city of Xi'an began testing millions of residents for the coronavirus on Tuesday after the detection of more than 40 new cases raised concerns of wider transmission ahead of a busy travel season. China, where the virus was first detected, has slowed new cases to a trickle since the middle of last year through border restrictions, targeted lockdowns and lengthy quarantines as it pursues a zero-Covid strategy. But the world's second-largest economy is now fighting local outbreaks in several cities, including key industrial hubs in the east and south. Authorities are keen to extinguish the flare-ups ahead of a crucial period that will see the capital Beijing host the Winter Olympics in February as well as a surge in cross-country travel during the Lunar New Year.
PUBLIC HEALTH
americanmilitarynews.com

China says it doesn’t fear fight with US

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said on Monday that China is open to cooperation with the U.S. but is also prepared for and unafraid of a confrontation with the U.S. During remarks about China’s diplomatic posture towards the world, Wang said, “China’s attitude is consistent and clear-cut: dialogue may be conducted, but it should be based on equality; cooperation is welcome, but it should be for mutual benefit,” adding, “Competition may exist, but it should be healthy in nature; confrontation, which China does not fear, will be met in kind.”
FOREIGN POLICY
Reuters

China would not fear confrontation with U.S. - foreign minister

BEIJING, Dec 20 (Reuters) - China would not fear confrontation with the United States but would welcome cooperation if it is mutually beneficial, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said on Monday. Problems in the U.S.-China relationship were down to "strategic misjudgments" by the American side, he said in a speech,...
FOREIGN POLICY
neworleanssun.com

China steps on the gas with on-road trial of autonomous vehicles

BEIJING, Dec. 9 (Xinhua) -- Futuristic self-driving vehicles-- representing a new way of life behind the wheel -- went into on-road commercial trial in late November in Yizhuang of Beijing. The feat is a major leap by China into developing its autonomous vehicle industry. The trial operation area in Yizhuang,...
WORLD
albuquerqueexpress.com

Retracing Tibet's rise to stability and prosperity

LHASA, Dec. 14 (Xinhua) -- For Tibet, 2021 has certainly been an important year. The autonomous region in southwest China marked the 70th anniversary of its peaceful liberation, celebrated the 100th founding anniversary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) along with the rest of the country, and held a regional CPC congress, a five-yearly event.
CHINA
The Independent

2021 Notebook: China a huge 2021 story, with Olympics ahead

China was one of the biggest stories of 2021 — from its plans to host the 2022 Winter Olympics in the face of criticism about its human rights records in the Xinjiang region, Tibet and Hong Kong to questions about how it would wield its economic power in a delicately balanced world. Not to mention the always relevant issue of how it deals with the United States — this year, under a new president, Joe Biden In 2021, the country's ruling Communist Party officially revised history for the third time in its existence, elevating leader Xi Jinping to a level...
SPORTS
AFP

Human cost of China's green energy rush ahead of Winter Olympics

Beaten, forced off their land, cheated out of money, and even falsely imprisoned -- farmers in China say they are paying a heavy price as authorities rush to deliver on ambitious pledges to ramp up national green energy output. China has vowed the upcoming Winter Olympics 2022 will be the first Games to be run entirely on wind and solar energy, and have built scores of facilities to increase capacity -- but activists warn ordinary people are being exploited by "land grabs" in the process. In a hamlet near Beijing, the Long family -- who say they've lost more than half their agricultural land to a sprawling solar farm next door -- now have so little income they are burning corn husks and plastic bags to stay warm in winter. "We were promised just 1,000 yuan per mu of land each year when the power company leased the land for 25 years," farmer Long from Huangjiao village said, using a Chinese unit of land equal to approximately 667 square metres.
SPORTS
AFP

Hong Kong adds Britain to govt camp virus quarantine tier

Travellers to Hong Kong from Britain will have to initially quarantine in a government camp from Tuesday, joining 12 African nations and the United States on the city's strictest entry tier. Throughout the coronavirus pandemic, Hong Kong has maintained some of the world's toughest quarantine restrictions, measures that have kept infections at bay but left the finance hub isolated. Those policies have been tightened further since the emergence of the Omicron coronavirus variant, which has spread rapidly around the world in the last few weeks. Most people arriving in Hong Kong must undergo 21 days of hotel quarantine and frequent testing before being allowed out.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Cosmopolitan

Omicron variant: What are the symptoms to look out for?

In the last week, talk of the new COVID-19 variant Omicron has been getting louder and louder, since it was first reported to the World Health Organisation (WHO) by scientists in South Africa on 24 November. Since then, cases of the Omicron variant have been confirmed in the UK, the Netherlands, Hong Kong, Germany, Israel and more, leading to WHO listing it as a 'variant of concern'.
WORLD
dallassun.com

China moves in on Iraq, but not like America did

China signed a deal to build 1,000 schools across Iraq shortly after the US announced the end of its combat mission in the country, having left over a million Iraqis dead. Under the deal signed last week with the Iraqi government, the Power China company will build 679 schools and Sino Tech will construct the remaining 321.
POLITICS
hawaiitelegraph.com

Half of US oil pipelines sit empty

Half of all crude oil pipelines across the United States are not being utilized amid lower fossil fuel production following the outbreak of the global coronavirus pandemic. Prior to the pandemic, the utilization rate of US oil pipelines stood at 60 to 70%, but now it's down to 50% as production dropped from a record 13 million bpd to 11 million bpd.
ENERGY INDUSTRY

